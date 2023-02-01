Aisha Buhari shares el-Rufai video on ‘elements in Aso Villa working against APC’

Wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, Aisha, has shared a video clip of an interview featuring Nasir el-Rufai, governor of Kaduna, on her Instagram page.

Earlier on Wednesday, el-Rufai, in an interview on Channels Television, said there are persons in Buhari’s administration working to ensure the All Progressives Congress (APC) loses the presidential election.

“Most of the people in the villa are not members of our party. I believe there are elements in the villa that want us to lose the election because they didn’t have their way,” el-Rufai had said.

“They had their candidates, and their candidates didn’t win the primaries and I think they are still trying to get us to lose the election and they are hiding behind the president’s desire to do what he thinks is right.”

Hours later, the first lady took to her Instagram account to share the video clip of el-Rufai speaking about the “elements” in the presidential villa, with the caption “#longlivethefederalrepublicofnigeria”.

Aisha is the grand patron of the Tinubu/Shettima women campaign team and she has equally shown public support for Tinubu’s candidacy.

Meanwhile, on several occasions, the president’s wife had publicly complained about fifth columnists in the presidential villa.

In October 2016, Aisha said she might not support Buhari’s re-election bid on the grounds that the president was being controlled by some persons.

In December 2019, she had said “bad people” have taken over the country from people who are “supposed to be in charge”.

