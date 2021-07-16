Aisha Buhari tourney: Falcons arrive Austria to prepare for Black Queens, Bayana Bayana

A contingent of nine–time African champions Nigeria has arrived in Austrian capital, Vienna, for an 8-day training camp as part of preparations for some upcoming challenges, most notably the Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Football Tournament. The City of Lagos will host the six-nation invitational that will see the Super Falcons, Ghana’s Black Queens, Cameroon’s Indomitable Lionesses, Banyana Banyana of South Africa, Morocco and Mali tango in a celebratory atmosphere in the month of September for a glittering trophy named in honour of Nigeria’s First Lady, Dr (Mrs) Aisha Buhari.

A total of 26 players, alongside technical and administrative staff, are ensconced at the Event Hotel Pyramide Vienna for the purpose of total concentration as Coach Randy Waldrum seeks to harness the different qualities and abilities of individual players to conflate a better and stronger team. New faces have continued to emerge in the camp of the Super Falcons as Coach Waldrum’s roving lenses have been picking up Nigeria-eligible dames from across the globe to strengthen the squad. Before the Summer Series tour of the United States of America in June, where the Falcons drew with Portugal and lost narrowly to Jamaica and hosts USWNT.

Like this: Like Loading...