Aisha Buhari urges support for breastfeeding education

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

Wife of the President, Dr Aisha Buhari, urged for more support for breastfeeding education in the country. Pledging to support and promote breastfeeding among women through regular education and sensitization by emphasizing the health benefits, he urged fathers, family members and society to always encourage the process. Represented by Dr. Rukayyatu Gurin, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Administration and Women Affairs, at an event organised by the State House Clinic to mark World Breast Feeding Week, Mrs. Buhari assured of her commitment towards ensuring that more families accept and adopt the six months exclusive breast feeding for babies.

According to a release by the Director, Media of the State House, Abiodun Oladunjoye, the First Lady, who stressed the importance of sensitization among key stakeholders, said more effort should be channeled towards addressing the “myth, disinformation and misinformation on breastfeeding.’’ “I urge stakeholders to consolidate their roles as custodians of breastfeeding and engage relevant authorities towards making policies that protect and promote breastfeeding of babies as a practice. “Breastfeeding provides babies with natural food that contains all nutritional values that babies require.

Therefore, as a natural remedy that protects the baby from all kinds of diseases, let us all join our hands as parents to educate, encourage and support our dear mothers to breastfeed their babies sufficiently for a healthier Nigeria,” she said

 

