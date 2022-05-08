Aisha Falode: It’s defeatist for women to say it’s men dominated world

Aisha Falode, a popular female sport journalist and President of Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) has been busy and quietly going about her passion. Recently, she led the senior female national team to Canada for a friendly match, where she said she had a rewarding experience and felt accomplished. In this chat with OLUWATOSIN OMONIYI, she said that, despite limitations, all the women’s national teams have fared well and still faring well under the supervision of the current NFF Executive Committee

How was your recent experience as a leader of delegation of Super Falcons, the senior female national team, to Canada for a friendly?

National calls or duties are always great experiences and cherished privileges to when one is given the honour.

They are particularly so in football because of the interest and popularity of the sport. The feeling of hearing your National Anthem played on a big stage, and your country’s flag hoisted and swaying against the wind with thousands watching in the stadium and sometimes millions of people watching from across the globe can evoke emotion and love for your country like you have never known or experienced.

These assignments carry the weight of a deep passion and love for your people and country. Canada was no exception. The Super Falcons understood the importance of the assignment in Canada. A l – though it was friendly, it was much more than that.

African Champions ranked number 34 in the world playing against the current Olympic Champions and world number 5 over a two-legged game. We lost 2-0 in the first game, regrouped and fought hard for a 2-2 draw in the second match. It was a rewarding experience for our team and we truly felt accomplished.

You have been handling leadership position in sport. How have you been coping with challenges?

Without sounding immodest, it has been huge in terms of challenges. The challenges I face in sport as an administrator were things I primed myself way back and now I am on the saddle, it has been good going. The challenges are being fixed gradually and there are achievements and positive results here and there to show for the efforts.

It is an honour and a privilege to be trusted with the responsibility. Women have finally been found not only to be capable in positions of governance and leade r – ship in sports, they have also proved beyond every doubt their capacity and competence to deliver excellent results on the job. Football, especially, is an equaliser and women are finding their space in the vast opportunities presented by sport.

The challenges point to the fact that problems are better solved from inside than outside. Often, similar to the saying that no matter how outspoken and knowledgeable a fan could be, he/she will never win a medal other than the athlete, it is almost the same in sports administration. Until you get involved, you cannot fully appreciate the level of challenges therein.

Fatma Samoura, the first woman FIFA General Secretary in over 100 years of the existence of FIFA continues to be an excellent and shinning role model to millions of young girls and women around the world, that the world is their stage and their performance on the stage is as far as they want it.

More women are at the pinnacle of their member associations as President, Vice-President or CEO. It is a long road the women have travelled to get to this point and the journey is still far but the progress made to this point is largely worth every step taken.

What is your view on performance of Nigerian sport women?

Women have been all-time achievers in various sports; be it athletics, basketball, wrestling, handball, weightlifting, table tennis, among others and exceedingly great in football.

The Nigeria Women Football League (NWFL) has been cleaned up and one of the biggest achievements as far as testimonies go about my involvement in sport leadership, and the products of the league has been critical and instrumental to the various successes of the national teams-Flamingoes, Falconets and Super Falcons at the continent and world.

The performances have been huge. This year alone, as in preceding years , we have qualified for every major tournament, the World Cup, being the biggest target. The Super Falcons have been dominant in Africa and command respect in the world but they are largely under celebrated side by side the Super Eagles.

Another Women Africa Cup of Nations will be held this time in Morocco in July. The 12th edition, the Super Falcons are defending Champions of the title and have won it nine times before but how many of us know about this feat, let alone celebrate or even acknowledge or commend them? Funding and investment in women’s football is very poor and needs to be improved. The government can galvanise it.

What are your views of women in politics and the 35% affirmative action?

35 per cent is somewhere to start from but it is not enough. If we form 49.22 per cent of the Nigerian population, we deserve as much if not more.

However, we were glad when the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan gave us 35 per cent affirmative action through appointments but we all know how that has eroded so badly. What the next administration should be looking at is reverting to 35 per cent in the least.

How do we break the biases against women?

Women must begin to love themselves and provide lad- ders for other women to climb. Men have dominated through patriarchy. We must begin to install matriarchy where women with more means bond together to raise powerful women, who can fit into positions of power. We must also emphasise education and wholesome empowerment of the girl child. As a matter of urgency, we must pay more attention to our gender and all sorts of violence and ill-treatments against us.

There are civil groups everywhere but I believe we can do more. We should rise as one to condemn injustice and provide succour for the oppressed and unjustly treated woman.

Starting by building homes for displaced and abused women and children is what I am pushing for personally. Women of ability should invest in this. We can’t wait for government that does not really take women issues seriously, in the first place. Government can’t do it all.

Is possible to achieve gender equity and equality without having to pay a heavy price for it in a male-dominated society like Africa?

The oft-heard saying “men-dominated world” is a farce and defeatist. Power is not served a la carte. We must go after it and given our numbers, especially as the game – democracy itself is all about numbers – we can.

We could if only we get our acts right, articulate rightly and consciously drive towards it and over time, possibilities will manifest. Women must for once agree to walk the talk but if we hope to achieve it through mere legislation, it may take a longer time. Opportunities are the watchword. We must target opportunities, be ready to grab them as they present themselves.

What really should women be asking for, equity or equality?

All men are created equal; men, meaning mankind. So, we are really equal by the law and creation. What we are pushing for is equity.

Can gender equity be achieved in Africa?

Men everywhere have female relations – mothers, sisters, aunts, nieces, wives and daughters. Many of them, if not most, love their daughters deeply. They will listen when we speak and when we speak as one, we become a force.

Why does it seem toxic relationships are on the increase?

I will say toxic relationships may not necessarily be on the increase but that there is more awareness because people are speaking up. In the past, individuals undergoing abuse, were not vocal about it for different reasons.

Society and religion plus stigmatisation played a huge role in the disturbing silence from both genders. Again, it may also be safe to say because women are becoming more empowered and liberated, they have the capacity now to walk out and encourage other women in similar situations.

The internet has played a significant role in exposing abusers and encouraging the abused to speak out. Of course, hard times create tension in every relationship. So, the increase we may be seeing may be as a result of frustrating economic and social tensions.

Is our society obsessed with the marriage certificate instead of love and companionship?

People have forgotten that after the wedding, comes the marriage. Marriage can only be referred to as an achievement if it works. People will have differences but we must all ensure that we are properly prepared for marriage before jumping in.

The certificate is a contractual paper but the vows are made before God and man. That is very serious. Most people really, are not prepared for marriage but just get carried away by the ceremonies. We definitely need more counselling.

Do successful women have to pay a price to reach the peak of their career?

There is no success without sacrifice. It is not just women, men even make huge sacrifices. Women who work, will tell you that family is mostly not given as much time as they would have loved to. Who wants to leave their children with maids and teachers?

But these are sacrifices a woman makes but I must advise that as much as you pursue career and success, please find time for your husband and children, and in fact, make them your priority.

Clear your weekends, as much as you can. Take time to go on holidays. Do your video calls as often as you can and place love for your family above love for the job. You can sacrifice and still ensure they know how much you love them. If you want to reach the peak, be prepared.

How do you cope among many men running football in Nigeria?

Looking back at the last 30 years, I will say we have made progress. There is a lot more willingness, openness for gender inclusivity, partnerships, participation and collaboration. He-for-She support for equal opportunities and inclusiveness.

If we are not where we desire and deserve to be yet, we are encouraged by the progress being made, deliberate, intentional and sure. Equity is the goal. A future that has a role for women who have not only earned their roles and positions but wired to deliver on their goal. Opportunities must be spread across board in equal measures without bias. The future for women to earn and take their place at the table is now.

A future where effort is not limited but acknowledged and rewarded for performance and results. I have been very lucky to work with men who have acknowledged that I not only have a significant role to play in governance and leadership in Nigerian football but that my voice is heard and counted. President of the NFF, CAF Executive Member and FIFA Council Member Amaju Pinnick, has been my greatest supporter and cheer leader. Under his leadership, we have seen a semblance of balance and equity in the treatment and reward for performance system of our women players.

The Super Falcons are now engaged in quality friendly games on FIFA open windows.

Efforts and results are recognised and rewarded in equal measures. It is an encouraging phase and position but we ask for more especially from the corporations and government. Investment is central to growth of the women’s game and this is where we lack the main substance to execute our programmes, competitions and leadership roles for our young girls and women. In spite of these limitations, all our women’s national teams have fared well and still faring well under the supervision of the current NFF Executive Committee.

We are happy with the level of cooperation and care from the NFF Executive Committee on every front but there is a lot more that can be done.

