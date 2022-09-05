Sports

Aisha Falode joins race for NFF exco seat

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Chairperson of the Nigeria Women Football League, Aisha Falode, has declared her intention to join the race for a seat in the Executive Committee of the Nigeria Football Federation in the September 30 Elective Congress slated for Benin City, Edo State.

 

Falode, the only female appointed Executive Committee member of the present NFF, said at, the event held for her declaration of intention to contest for exco seat on the NFF held at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja, that she decided throw her hat in the ring in the list of Nigerians seeking elective positions into the executive committee of the NFF because of her desire to effectively build up women’s football both at the league and national team levels. “I want to be a real stakeholder in Nigeria Football.

Federation, with real stake and not limited by the status of an appointee. For me I want to be fully involved in the decision making and implimentation of developmental programmes in Nigerian football.

“I want to be part of that authority who take initiatives and run those ideas of taking the country’s football to another level.

I want to have the opportunity as a member of the NFF Executive Committee that will be enabled to push for a professionally run NFF. It’s better to contest and win a seat on the Executive Committee, and get on board so as to ensure the gains made in women’s football are not watered down.

“I want to join hands to help build a Secretariat that is modern, and will enable us to keep the Nigeria Women Football League making consistent progress and have a sense of belonging to women’s football.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Eagles whip Crocodiles to round off AFCON race

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Three –time champions Nigeria soared high in concluding their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying series with a commanding 3-0 defeat of the Crocodiles of Lesotho at an upgraded and effervescent Teslim Balogun Stadium, Lagos. Technical Adviser Gernot Rohr rested first choice goalie Maduka Okoye and started Tyronne Ebuehi at right back instead of Olaoluwa […]
Sports

AFCON: E’Guinea edge Mali to claim last quarters berth

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Egypt beat Cote d’Ivoire on penalties Equatorial Guinea have completed the quarterfinal line-up at the Total Energies Africa Cup of Nations after they edged Mali 6-5 on penalties at the Limbe Stadium on Wednesday night. The Eagles held sway for most of the goalless 120 minutes in this round of 16 clash, but instead […]
Sports

EPL: Newcastle one point from safety after thumping Leicester

Posted on Author Reporter

  Newcastle moved to within one point of Premier League safety with an impressive win over Champions League-chasing Leicester City. Joe Willock put the visitors ahead with a cool finish after pouncing on an error from Foxes defender Caglar Soyuncu, reports the BBC. Paul Dummett doubled the Magpies’ lead, rising above Wesley Fofana to head […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica