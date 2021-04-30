Arts & Entertainments

Aisha Lawal dismisses death rumours after viral facebook post

Popular Nollywood actress, Aisha Lawal, was not in the best of moods recently after claims of her death started to make the rounds on social media. The movie star’s attention was brought to a Facebook post that had gone viral. In the post, Lawal and her child’s photos were used on an obituary post with claims that they had died.

The trouble maker also told fans to write ‘RIP’ in the comment section of the post. The Facebook post claimed that she had died during labour but gave birth to a baby boy. In no time, people started to send the fake post to the actress and she was moved to react to it. Aisha Lawal shared a video where she allayed fans’ fears by showing them that she was very much alive. She also cursed out the people behind the troublesome post while praying for God’s wrath to befall them.

