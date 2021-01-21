Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode appointed LEKOIL Nigeria Chairman



LEKOIL Nigeria Limited, the oil and gas exploration and production company and affiliate of Lekoil Limited Cayman, announces the appointment of Mrs. Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode as Chairman of the Board. Prior to this appointment, she served as Interim Chairman and brings her vast experience to the Board.



Mrs. Muhammed-Oyebode is the CEO of the Murtala Muhammed Foundation and Group Chief Executive Officer, Asset Management Group (AMG) Limited. She is a development specialist, international NGO expert and human rights activist with special focus on women and girls’ initiatives. She is a distinguished advisor on social impact and corporate social responsibility with expertise in Africa.



Mrs. Muhammed-Oyebode has practical experience in corporate and litigation matters as a legal practitioner and served in the past with global financial institutions which include Caisse Privée Banque, Brussels; Banque Rivaud, Paris; and Banque Privée, Geneva, and is a member of several Nigerian boards. She is a member of the Women’s Leadership Board of the Harvard Kennedy School – Women and Public Policy Program, and an Advisor and Country Expert to the University of Pennsylvania Law Global Women’s Leadership Project. She is also an advisor to the United States Institute of Peace (USIP), as a Member of its Senior Working Group on Nigeria.



“Having served on the Boards of Lekoil for over six years and through the early stages of the company’s growth, I am honoured to accept this new appointment as the Company embarks on an exciting period of growth that will further serve Nigerians and Nigeria,” Mrs. Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode, who also sits on the Board of Lekoil Cayman commented.



Industry commentators have applauded LEKOIL Nigeria for taking this step and described it as a significant in a male dominated industry.



The wealth of Mrs. Muhammed-Oyebode’s experience was evident less than two weeks ago when she chaired Lekoil Cayman’s Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) – her first as Chairman of the Board of LEKOIL Nigeria.



This brought an end to a period of severe speculation and uncertainty about the cohesion of the board of Lekoil.



“The last few months have been very challenging and controversial and we cannot trivialize the significance of many of the issues that we have encountered and discussed, some of them have had serious negative impact on our ability to remain focused on our mandate and serve our members and stakeholders. “We need to be able to speak openly and fully about issues that concern this company and continue the process of reconciliation. We owe a duty to our shareholders as we look beyond the past,” she stated after the meeting.



An Africa-focused oil exploration and production company with world class assets in Nigeria and West Africa, Lekoil Cayman operates in Nigeria through LEKOIL Nigeria which has significant interest in a number of strategic Nigerian oil and gas assets which are important to Nigeria’s energy future. The assets include the Otakikpo marginal field where LEKOIL has 40% interest; Ogo discovery and OPL 310 where LEKOIL has 17.14%; OPL 276 where LEKOIL has 45% and OPL 325 where LEKOIL has 62% interest.

