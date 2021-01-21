News

Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode appointed LEKOIL Nigeria Chairman

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

 
LEKOIL Nigeria Limited, the oil and gas exploration and production company and affiliate of Lekoil Limited Cayman, announces the appointment of Mrs. Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode as Chairman of the Board. Prior to this appointment, she served as Interim Chairman and brings her vast experience to the Board.
 
Mrs. Muhammed-Oyebode is the CEO of the Murtala Muhammed Foundation and Group Chief Executive Officer, Asset Management Group (AMG) Limited. She is a development specialist, international NGO expert and human rights activist with special focus on women and girls’ initiatives. She is a distinguished advisor on social impact and corporate social responsibility with expertise in Africa.
 
Mrs. Muhammed-Oyebode has practical experience in corporate and litigation matters as a legal practitioner and served in the past with global financial institutions which include Caisse Privée Banque, Brussels; Banque Rivaud, Paris; and Banque Privée, Geneva, and is a member of several Nigerian boards. She is a member of the Women’s Leadership Board of the Harvard Kennedy School – Women and Public Policy Program, and an Advisor and Country Expert to the University of Pennsylvania Law Global Women’s Leadership Project. She is also an advisor to the United States Institute of Peace (USIP), as a Member of its Senior Working Group on Nigeria. 
 
“Having served on the Boards of Lekoil for over six years and through the early stages of the company’s growth, I am honoured to accept this new appointment as the Company embarks on an exciting period of growth that will further serve Nigerians and Nigeria,” Mrs. Aisha Muhammed-Oyebode, who also sits on the Board of Lekoil Cayman commented.
 
Industry commentators have applauded LEKOIL Nigeria for taking this step and described it as a significant in a male dominated industry.
 
The wealth of Mrs. Muhammed-Oyebode’s experience was evident less than two weeks ago when she chaired Lekoil Cayman’s Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) – her first as Chairman of the Board of LEKOIL Nigeria.
 
This brought an end to a period of severe speculation and uncertainty about the cohesion of the board of Lekoil.
 
“The last few months have been very challenging and controversial and we cannot trivialize the significance of many of the issues that we have encountered and discussed, some of them have had serious negative impact on our ability to remain focused on our mandate and serve our members and stakeholders. “We need to be able to speak openly and fully about issues that concern this company and continue the process of reconciliation.  We owe a duty to our shareholders as we look beyond the past,” she stated after the meeting.
 
An Africa-focused oil exploration and production company with world class assets   in Nigeria and West Africa, Lekoil Cayman operates in Nigeria through LEKOIL Nigeria which has significant interest in a number of strategic Nigerian oil and gas assets which are important to Nigeria’s energy future. The assets include the Otakikpo marginal field where LEKOIL has 40% interest; Ogo discovery and OPL 310 where LEKOIL has 17.14%; OPL 276 where LEKOIL has 45% and OPL 325 where LEKOIL has 62% interest.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

World welcomes US return to Paris climate accord, readies wish-list for Biden

Posted on Author Reporter

  Climate-change leaders and campaigners worldwide welcomed U.S. President Joe Biden’s move to rejoin the 2015 Paris Agreement but said Washington must also cut emissions and use its influence to encourage other countries to do the same. In one of his first acts as president, Biden issued an executive order on Wednesday to bring the […]
News

COVID-19: NCDC confirms 1,689 new recoveries

Posted on Author Reporter

  Nigeria’s total number of discharged cases crossed the 35,000 mark on Friday with 1,689 new patients confirmed to have recovered from COVID-19. The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) confirmed the new recoveries in its update for August 14, bringing the country’s current total to 35,998. However, according to the NCDC, out of the […]
News Top Stories

Abuja newspaper vendors protest, mourn slain colleague

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

Members of Abuja Newspaper Vendors Association, yesterday shut down the popular Area 1, Garki Newspaper Distribution Centre to protest and mourn one of its own, who was allegedly killed on Thursday by a security operative attached to the convoy of the Speaker of the House of Representatives. Chairman of the Association, Etim Iwara, who addressed […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica