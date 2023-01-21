Aisha Ochuwa Tella: From legal career to luxury jewellery business

The Matron of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, Aisha Ochuwa Tella was recently appreciated by the Lagos chapter of the student body who conferred an award on her on January 16, 2023.

Aisha Ochuwa Tella, lawyer, author and investment consultant is the CEO of Everything Beautiful by AO, and owner of two well-known jewellery business brands, AishaOchuwa Luxury and AishaOchuwa Jewellery.

Speaking after the award, she concisely outlined the scope of her business.

“The AishaOchuwa brand has different sectors, namely AishaOchuwa Jewellery, for the sale of stainless steel jewellery with Zirconia stones, AishaOchuwa Luxury, for pure gold and diamonds, Shop AishaOchuwa, for sales of bags and there is also the business consultancy firm,” she enumerated.

On the profitability of the jewellery business, she said:

“The response has been massive. Purchasing luxury jewellery is literally an investment that has a great turnover value, so customers see it as an opportunity to look good while also making redeemable purchases.”

She also shared her experience with the difficulty she encountered early in the business.

“The main difficulty was logistics. We had the goods on ground but had difficulties conveying them to the customers. To solve this problem we had to partner with some reputable delivery companies like DHL and GIGL to help export goods out of Lagos and Nigeria. For within Lagos logistics, we purchased our in-house dispatch bikes and exploited riders to remedy that situation,” she said.

Though a lawyer and criminologist, she is, however, better known today as a jeweller, which she attributed to her disposition for business nurtured from childhood.

“I remember when I would knit caps and sell them to neighbours. I also turned my mother’s wrappers into clothes for dolls and teddies. So, I was exposed to business at a very young age and I can confidently say it has paid off,” she reflected.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...