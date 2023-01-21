News

Aisha Ochuwa Tella: From legal career to luxury jewellery business

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Matron of the National Association of Nigerian Students, NANS, Aisha Ochuwa Tella was recently appreciated by the Lagos chapter of the student body who conferred an award on her on January 16, 2023.

Aisha Ochuwa Tella, lawyer, author and investment consultant is the CEO of Everything Beautiful by AO, and owner of two well-known jewellery business brands, AishaOchuwa Luxury and AishaOchuwa Jewellery.
Speaking after the award, she concisely outlined the scope of her business.
“The AishaOchuwa brand has different sectors, namely AishaOchuwa Jewellery, for the sale of stainless steel jewellery with Zirconia stones, AishaOchuwa Luxury, for pure gold and diamonds, Shop AishaOchuwa, for sales of bags and there is also the business consultancy firm,” she enumerated.

On the profitability of the jewellery business, she said:
“The response has been massive. Purchasing luxury jewellery is literally an investment that has a great turnover value, so customers see it as an opportunity to look good while also making redeemable purchases.”

She also shared her experience with the difficulty she encountered early in the business.
“The main difficulty was logistics. We had the goods on ground but had difficulties conveying them to the customers. To solve this problem we had to partner with some reputable delivery companies like DHL and GIGL to help export goods out of Lagos and Nigeria. For within Lagos logistics, we purchased our in-house dispatch bikes and exploited riders to remedy that situation,” she said.

Though a lawyer and criminologist, she is, however, better known today as a jeweller, which she attributed to her disposition for business nurtured from childhood.
“I remember when I would knit caps and sell them to neighbours. I also turned my mother’s wrappers into clothes for dolls and teddies. So, I was exposed to business at a very young age and I can confidently say it has paid off,” she reflected.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime News

Police: We’re working to curb economic sabotage

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani ABUJA

The Force Headquarters (FHQ), yesterday, assured of ongoing efforts to tame economic sabotage, occasioned by illegal oil bunkering, and other offensive activities in the creeks. A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said: “Police operatives attached to the IGP Special Task Force on Petroleum and Illegal Bunkering (IGP-STFPIB) in the […]
News

Ukraine condemns Russia’s ‘humiliating death’ tweet

Posted on Author Reporter

    Ukraine has labelled Russia a “terrorist state” after Moscow’s UK embassy tweeted that Ukrainian Azov battalion soldiers deserved a “humiliating death” by hanging. The embassy tweet came after more than 50 Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) held by Russia were killed – Azov soldiers reportedly among them, reports the BBC. They died in […]
News

NANS Gives FG, ASUU 2-week Ultimatum To End Strike

Posted on Author Reporter

  The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has called on the National Assembly to intervene in the lingering crisis involving the university lecturers and the Federal Government in order to ensure early resolution. The student’s body has accordingly, issued a two-week ultimatum to both the federal government and the Academic Staff […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica