Aisha Sani Maikudi: Star with her name in Gold

She is not only the first female Professor of Law from the North West, she is the youngest female to attain such feat in Nigeria. As 38, Aisha Sani Maikudi achieved a landmark when she was pronounced a professor of Law by the University of Abuja in 2021. The Katsina State native was born in Zaria, on the January 31, 1983.

She received her WASSCE from Queens College, Lagos, her LLB degree from the University of Reading, UK, an LLM from the London School of Economics, UK, BL from the Nigeria Law School, Abuja and Ph.D from the University of Abuja, Nigeria.

In 2007, Aisha did her National Youth Service Corps at the Corporate Secretariat and Legal Division of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation. In 2008, she joined the University of Abuja as a Lecturer 2 and became the first female and youngest Head of Department, Faculty of Law in 2014.

She is also the first female and youngest Vice Dean, Faculty of Law in 2018 and the pioneer Director, University of Abuja International Centre in 2019. In 2021, Aisha became a Professor of International Law.

To date, she is the youngest Professor of the University of Abuja and indeed Nigeria, as well as the first female Professor She specializes in United Nations Law and has written extensively on the area. Aisha floated a Postgraduate course on United Nations Law and has supervised numerous undergraduate and postgraduate works.

She has also taught Company Law for over 12 years and is well versed in its mechanics. Aisha has participated in numerous conferences and trainings worldwide. She is a Member of various professional associations that include: the Nigerian Bar Association, the Nigerian Law Teachers Association and the International Federation of Women Lawyers. Aisha is married with children.

