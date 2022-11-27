Aishatu Binani: Like a cat with nine lives, she bounces back

Few weeks ago, Aishatu Binani relinquished her position as the Coordinator of the Tinubu/Shettima Presidentail Campaign Council in Adamawa State. Her reason was that she was waiting for her appeal at the Court of Appeal over the governorship ticket of the All Progressives Congress, APC in the state.

Based on a case filled by a former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC), Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, a High Court based in Yola, the Adamawa State capital had nullified Binani’s candidature. She did not want to be disturbed by any other duties with her eyes focused on the appeal. Just last week, the appeal came out in her favour.

The Appeal Court in Yola, Adamawa, has declared Sen. Aishatu Binani as the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate in the state. The court presided over by Justices Tani Hassan, Mistura Bolaji-Yusuf and James Abundaga respectively set aside the judgment of a Federal High Court which nullified the governorship primary election and declared that APC has no candidate for the 2023 governorship election.

The justices ordered that the name of Binani be submitted to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as the flag bearer for the election

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that on October 14, a Federal High court sitting in Yola, had nullified the governorship primary election that produced Binani, declaring that the party had no candidate for the forthcoming governorship elections.

The case was filed by Malam Nuhu Ribadu, a former Chairman of the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), challenging the APC governorship primary election over alleged irregularities, and demanding for fresh primaries. Binani had scored 430 votes to defeat her closest opponent, Ribadu, who polled 288 votes in the election. NAN reports that the Federal High Court judge, in that ruling, by Justice Abdulaaziz Anka held that the APC had no candidate for the 2023 governorship election in the state.

Anka also ordered Binani, who was earlier declared winner of the election to stop parading herself as the party’s candidate for the 2023 governorship election. The court held that the APC governorship primary election held on May 26, was marred with irregularities such as over voting, and non compliance with the 2022 Electoral Act and the party’s constitution.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...