Aisuebeogun: How Nigeria loses billion dollars to foreign carriers

A former Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Richard Aisubeogun, disclosed that the demise of some Nigerian airlines and cessation of international routes by Arik, Bellview, Medview, Virgin Nigeria and others has robbed the nation of billions of dollars and foreign exchange as a result of skewed Bilateral Air Services Agreements (BASA) against the country.

 

Aisuebeogun, in a paper he presented at the Business Day OAL Law and Development Summit with theme, “How Law Can Be a Tool For Revenue Generation And Job Creation,” lamented that Nigeria had lost out billions of dollars in foreign exchange without having a virile national air fleet to obtain the reciprocal benefits in the bilateral aviation trade agreement.

 

He pointed out that the International Air Transport Association (IATA) revealed that international airlines sold tickets worth $1.4 billion to Nigerian travelers in 2017.

 

That piece of information, according to him, represents the growing losses for Nigerian airlines to foreign airlines.

 

The BASA have become uneven with one party seeking to take advantage of the weaker side to have more flights than their counterparts. Not a few have given it different terms ranging from ‘skewed’ to ‘imbalance and one-sided’ among others.

 

Never has BASA been talked about than in Nigeria where everybody has become an expert in the subject. Government has been taken to the cleaners because of what they describe as its lackadaisical attitude and lack of policy foresight to protect Nigerian carriers that are not only weak to compete but offer little in terms of financial might to compete with the smallest airlines in Europe.

 

Nigeria presently has 90 BASA pacts with only about 39 of it active. Many of these have been reviewed to create opportunities for domestic carriers, but are largely not utilised. Specifically, domestic carriers are yet to utilise 10 per cent of the air pact due to their limited capacity.

 

 

