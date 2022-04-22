AIT Correspondent dies in auto crash in Niger

…fmr Gov. Aliyu, CPS, journalists mourn

The African Independent Television (AIT) has lost its Niger State Correspondent, Mallam Muhammad Danladi Ibrahim to a ghastly motor accident on Thursday night in Minna, the state capital.

In a statement by the Correspondents chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Niger State Chapter signed by the Chairman, Mustapha Yakubu and Secretary Daniel Atori, the late Danladi was involved in a head-on collision with an over speeding Mercedes Benz car.

The late AIT Correspondent died of complications from the accident.

According to the statement: “With total submission to the will of Almighty Allah, we announced with the sudden death of a dedicated, hardworking and gentle colleague, Muhammad Danladi Ibrahim who passed away after a ghastly motor accident on Thursday in Minna.”

Former Governor, Muazu Babangida Aliyu in a statement said: “I received with great shock, the news of the sudden death of Danladi Muhammad. May Allah repose his soul and grant him a place in aljana firdausi.

“May I register my condolence and deepest sympathy to his immediate family members, the Nigeria Union of Journalists, (NUJ), his employers, the Africa Independent Television, his friends and colleagues in Niger State and beyond.”

Also, Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, Mary Noel-Berje has expressed shock over the sudden demise Muhammad Danladi Ibrahim, saying “he was a hard-working and dedicated journalist, whose ideas and contributions toward ensuring accurate and balanced reportage will be missed.”

In a condolence message, she said: “I commiserate with his immediate and extended family members, the Nigeria Union of Journalists, the Correspondent Chapel and the entire staff of the AIT.”

