Metro & Crime

AIT Correspondent dies in auto crash in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori, Minna Comment(0)

…fmr Gov. Aliyu, CPS, journalists mourn

The African Independent Television (AIT) has lost its Niger State Correspondent, Mallam Muhammad Danladi Ibrahim to a ghastly motor accident on Thursday night in Minna, the state capital.

In a statement by the Correspondents chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Niger State Chapter signed by the Chairman, Mustapha Yakubu and Secretary Daniel Atori, the late Danladi was involved in a head-on collision with an over speeding Mercedes Benz car.

The late AIT Correspondent died of complications from the accident.

According to the statement: “With total submission to the will of Almighty Allah, we announced with the sudden death of a dedicated, hardworking and gentle colleague, Muhammad Danladi Ibrahim who passed away after a ghastly motor accident on Thursday in Minna.”

Former Governor, Muazu Babangida Aliyu in a statement said: “I received with great shock, the news of the sudden death of Danladi Muhammad. May Allah repose his soul and grant him a place in aljana firdausi.

“May I register my condolence and deepest sympathy to his immediate family members, the Nigeria Union of Journalists, (NUJ), his employers, the Africa Independent Television, his friends and colleagues in Niger State and beyond.”

Also, Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, Mary Noel-Berje has expressed shock over the sudden demise Muhammad Danladi Ibrahim, saying “he was a hard-working and dedicated journalist, whose ideas and contributions toward ensuring accurate and balanced reportage will be missed.”

In a condolence message, she said: “I commiserate with his immediate and extended family members, the Nigeria Union of Journalists, the Correspondent Chapel and the entire staff of the AIT.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Diri receives 10 rescued expatriates

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, on Wednesday, received 10 expatriates that were rescued by security agencies in the state from the den of kidnappers.   The foreign sailors were kidnapped on November 25 from their vessel along the Pennington River in neighbouring Delta State and brought into Bayelsa.   The governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Daniel […]
Metro & Crime

Zugacoin on women’s empowerment mission to Ondo

Posted on Author Reporter

  The First Lady of Ondo State, Chief Mrs. Betty Anyawu Akeredolu on Tuesday, February 8, hosted the CEO of Zugacoin, Archbishop Prof Sam Zuga and his team at Ondo State Government House, Akure. The reason for the visit was to discuss how Zugacoin can be used as a tool for poverty alleviation of Ondo […]
Metro & Crime

Phone technician bags 12 months jail term for cybercrime

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

A 25-year-old phone technician, Abdulkazeem Ridwan, has been convicted for offences bordering on cybercrime and possession of fraudulent funds.   Ridwan, whohailsfromSurulere LocalGovernmentArea, Ogbomoso, OyoState, wasarraignedbytheIlorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a two-count charge before Justice Adenike Akinpelu of the Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin.   Count2ofthechargestated:“That […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica