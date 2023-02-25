AIT Crew On Election Monitoring In Kwara Involve In Auto Crash

The press crew of the African Independent Television (AIT) on election monitoring in Kwara State, Femi Akobi (Reporter) and his cameraman, Kunle have been involved in an auto crash.

The incident occurred at the Eleyin community along Omu-Aran – Ilorin road while the crew were on election monitoring.

Our correspondent, who responded to a distress call from the victims, gathered that the black jeep in which they were travelling tumbled twice after running into a pothole.

The vehicle skidded off the road and was stopped by the big tree.

No life was lost in the accident as the two occupants of the vehicle worked out alive.

