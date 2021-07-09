AITEO Cup: Felistus promises more goals

After scoring the goal that sent Premiership side Akwa United out of this year’s AITEO Cup, Gateway United of Abeokuta left-winger, Ikechukwu Felistus, has vowed to score more goals as his NNL side move to the knockout stage of the most glamorous and oldest football competition in the country. Felistus, Wednesday at the Abuja goal project scored the only goal that sent the Premiership table-toppers out of the championship. Speaking after the match, the 21-year-old player, who is spending his three years on loan at Gateway from Depros FC of Lagos and has the record of scoring the fastest goal in the history of NNL during 2018/2019 season believes that he is in the best of his form this season. “ I’m happy to have scored the goal that sent Akwa United out of the championship. This is just the beginning of what to expect from me as we progress in the tournament.

