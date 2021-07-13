Sports

AITEO Cup: Fireworks in Lokoja, Aba, Kaduna in Round of 16

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Round of 16 matches of the men’s section of this year’s AITEO Cup competition will come alive on Wednesday with potentially explosive encounters at the Confluence Stadium in Lokoja, Enyimba Stadium in Aba and Kaduna’s Ahmadu Bello Stadium.

It will surely be a fight-to-finish in Lokoja when respected Tin City lords, Plateau United take the pitch against in-form Nasarawa United from Lafia. Plateau United, last winners of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), pushed Jigawa Golden Stars off the boat in the last round while the Solid Miners got the better of Bendel Insurance.

In Kaduna, it is a northern derby between Katsina United – in the NPFL – and Gombe United, accustomed to the NPFL but presently in the second tier Nigeria National League. Both teams go for each other’s jugular at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium to determine who grabs the ticket to the quarter finals.

The Enyimba Stadium in Aba will welcome Heartland FC of Owerri and resurgent Rivers United in a game of two Nigeria Professional Football League battlers. Rivers United are eyeing success in this year’s NPFL but they have a mountain to climb with Akwa United, Enyimba FC, Kano Pillars and Nasarawa United all focused and angling for the diadem.

United may simply opt to concentrate more on the AITEO Cup.

The Pride of Rivers bumped Sokoto United in the Round of 32 while Heartland upended the ambitions of Ekiti United.

In Abuja, surprise packets Green Beret FC, who closed the door on NPFL side Warri Wolves, are up against another top tier side, Sunshine Stars. Abia Warriors and Niger Tornadoes have a date at the Aper Aku Stadium in Makurdi, and Lobi Stars will fancy their chances of a quarter final place when they tackle Bayelsa United at Owerri’s Dan Anyiam Stadium.

The Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium, Enugu is venue for the confrontation between Wikki Tourists of Bauchi and Gateway FC of Abeokuta, while former champions Kano Pillars and another surprise side, Kebbi United (who gunned down Kwara United in the Round of 32) will lock horns at the Bako Kontagora Stadium in Minna.

All matches kick off at 3pm.

AITEO CUP ROUND OF 16 (MEN)

Kano Pillars v Kebbi United (Minna)

Gateway FC v Wikki Tourists (Enugu)

Green Berets v Sunshine Stars (Abuja)

Katsina United v Gombe United (Kaduna)

Abia Warriors v Niger Tornadoes (Makurdi)

Plateau United v Nasarawa United (Lokoja)

Heartland FC v Rivers United (Aba)

Bayelsa United v Lobi Stars (Owerri)

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Ronaldo sets new record in Juve win

Posted on Author Reporter

  Cristiano Ronaldo has made in history after becoming the all-time top goalscorer in football after scoring for Juventus in their clash against Napoli. The 35-year-old was expected to reach the stunning landmark against Inter on Sunday after edging closer to history by scoring against Sassuolo last week to level to record – but failed […]
Sports

Serie A: Ronaldo back in form as Juve beat 10-man Lecce 4-0

Posted on Author Reporter

  Cristiano Ronaldo set up two goals and converted a penalty to help Juventus beat 10-man Lecce 4-0 and boost its chances of claiming a record-extending ninth successive Serie A title on Friday. Ronaldo had struggled since soccer resumed in Italy, but his return to form pushed Juventus seven points clear of second-placed Lazio, which hosts Fiorentina […]
Sports

Onyekuru joins Plug Sports

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Plug Sports, a brand management company has announced the signing of Super Eagles striker, Henry Onyekuru, as one of its ambassadors. Making this announcement recently, the company which is a subsidiary of the Plug Entertainment promised to take the career of the player to the next level.   Onyekuru, who currently play for Monaco was […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica