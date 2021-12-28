Aiteo, NOSDRA to mop up crude in Nembe soon

Aiteo, operator of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation NNPC/Aiteo Joint Venture (JV) and National Oil Spill Protection and Response Agency (NOSDRA) have concluded plans to mop up the remaining crude, which escaped through the wells protective barriers during Santa Barbra spill.

The company is into exploration and production activities, as well as operating Santa Barbra Well O1 in Nembe area of Bayelsa state, with a view to adding to the country’s oil output and further assist in growing the industry. Aiteo made this known during the week, when the Minister of State for Environment, Hon Sharon Ikeazor, inspected the oil spill areas, with a view to knowing the extent of the damage caused by the issue.

Ikeazor was accompanied by Head of NOSDRA, Mr Idris Musa, and the Director/ Coordinator, Assets Protection/ Security Services and Community Matters, Chief Andrew Oru. In a statement made available to New Telegraph and signed by the firm’s spokesman, Mr Indiana Mattew, the Minister was quoted to have said that the steps taken by Aiteo and NOSDRA on the issue were timely and good. Okezie said that the idea would help in preventing future occurrence in the country. She said that any environmental impact caused by oil spill was always heart wrenching, urging stakeholders to do everything humanly possible to avert similar issues in future. She expressed disappointment in how the oil spill in the Nembe area was portrayed by stakeholders.

“What I saw was not as bad as portrayed by the media,” she added. Recall that issues relating to oil spills and its attendant destruction of farmlands, waters and other natural potential are not new in the Niger Delta region. Of note was the Ogoni land in Rivers state, where oil spills and the critical opposition to the issue by its sons and daughters, resulted in the execution of human rights activist, Ken Saro Wiwa, by the Federal Government. Twenty years after the death of Saro Wiwa, the region is battling with oil spillage, arising from exploration of oil and destruction of means of livelihood of the people.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...