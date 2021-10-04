Aiteo sues Shell over sale of OML 29, demands $2.5bn compensation

The controversy surrounding the sale of Oil Mining License (OML) 29 has taken another dimension with Aiteo Eastern Exploration and Production Company Limited dragging Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria to court. Aiteo alleged fraud, deceit and misrepresentation in the sale of OML 29.

In a suit, FHC/ABJ/C8/738/2021, dated 27 July 2021 before a Federal High Court in Abuja, Aiteo accused Shell of not fully disclosing the true position of the oil wells to it at the time of the sale, despite receiving the full amount required for the sale.

The indigenous oil company described Shell’s action as fraudulent, deceitful and misrepresentation of facts. It seeks among others, the payment of over $2 billion from Shell in general and other collateral damages as a result of the alleged lies and deceit at the time of the sale.

Shell was the legal and beneficial holder of a 30 per cent undivided participating interest in OML 29, which is part of the undivided percentage interest held by the defendant in conjunction with TEPING, NAOC, NNPC, amongst others.

Prior to the assignment of the lease to Aiteo, Shell as the operator of OML 29 published an Information Memorandum in October 2013 wherein it invited bids from interested entities for the acquisition of their joint undivided 45 per cent participating interest in OML 29.

The plaintiff claimed it did not only join others to bid for OML 29 but emerged successfully.

“As consideration for the agreement, the plaintiff made the following respective payments of; $220,000,000.00 as deposit pending the negotiation, completion and execution of the transaction documents and relevant agreements and the balance of 2,130,000,000.00 upon the execution of the transaction and acquisition documents and the agreement.”

The plaintiff further averred that based on the agreement for assignment dated October 17, 2014, the defendant in conjunction with TEPING and NOAC as Assignors transferred to it their entire participating interest in OML 29 together with the rights, interest, obligations thereto and in the process purportedly also transferred their participating interest in the wells, “when they knew or ought to have known that they had surrendered and given the wells to the NNPC/the federal government about five years earlier for valuable consideration.”

The current crisis started with a letter dated September 16, 2021, and titled: ‘2020 Marginal Field Bid Round Award of Kugbo West Marginal Field Located In OML 29 to 7 Waves Petroleum Limited’, from 7 Waves Petroleum Limited, informing Aiteo that a section of the controversial OML 29 now belongs to 7 Waves, courtesy of the 2020 Oil Bid Round conducted by the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR).

Like this: Like Loading...