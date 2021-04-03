Aiye cult leader arrested for killing rival Eiye member

…as police foil robbery operations

A 24-year-old man, Segun Ezekiel, the leader of Aiye confraternity group, has been arrested by the police for allegedly killing the leader of a rival Eiye cult group, one Taye Gbalagbala, in Bariga area of Lagos State.

It was learnt that the suspect is alleged to be a notorious cult leader and killer who has been terrorising the area.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO) CSP Muyiwa Adejobi in a statement Saturday, said the suspect, who was arrested by policemen attached to the Bariga Division, confessed to the crime during interrogation and also claimed he carried out the gruesome murder of the deceased in company of three other members of the Aiye Confraternity in his domain.

The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered that the suspect be transferred to the state’s Criminal Investigation Department, Panti for proper investigation and possible arrest of the other fleeing culprits.

Also, police operatives attached to the Ikorodu Division and in conjunction with local security operatives, in a combined operation, on March 29, at about 4.50 a.m., engaged some suspected armed robbers that were operating in military uniforms at No 41, Menulo Street, off Elepe Ikorodu, in a gun battle and neutralised them.

Adejobi said the suspected armed robbers had laid a siege on the block of flats at the above address, cut the American fence wire and broke into the flats in the compound.

They robbed the occupants of their belongings including laptops, phones, one PS-4, gold necklaces and wrist watches worth millions of naira.

After the gun duel, the team assessed the scene and discovered that two of the suspected armed robbers were fatally injured and eventually gave up the ghost. Their corpses have been deposited at a public morgue for further action.

