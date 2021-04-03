Metro & Crime

Aiye cult leader arrested for killing rival Eiye member

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

…as police foil robbery operations

A 24-year-old man, Segun Ezekiel, the leader of Aiye confraternity group, has been arrested by the police for allegedly killing the leader of a rival Eiye cult group, one Taye Gbalagbala, in Bariga area of Lagos State.

 

It was learnt that the suspect is alleged to be a notorious cult leader and killer who has been terrorising the area.

 

The Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO) CSP Muyiwa Adejobi in a statement Saturday, said the suspect, who  was arrested by policemen attached to the Bariga Division, confessed to the crime during interrogation and also claimed he carried out the gruesome murder of the deceased in company of  three other members of the Aiye Confraternity in his domain.

 

The Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, has ordered that the suspect be transferred to the state’s Criminal Investigation Department, Panti for proper investigation and possible arrest of the other fleeing culprits.

 

Also, police operatives attached to the Ikorodu Division and in conjunction with local security operatives, in a combined operation, on March 29, at about 4.50 a.m., engaged some suspected armed robbers that were operating in military uniforms at No 41, Menulo Street, off Elepe Ikorodu, in a gun battle and neutralised them.

 

Adejobi said the suspected armed robbers had laid a siege on the block of flats at the above address, cut the American fence wire and broke into the flats in the compound.

 

They robbed the occupants of their belongings including laptops, phones, one PS-4, gold necklaces and wrist watches worth millions of naira.

 

After the gun duel, the team assessed the scene and discovered that two of the suspected armed robbers were fatally injured and eventually gave up the ghost. Their corpses have been deposited at a public morgue for further action.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Policemen almost pushed me to commit suicide –Cab driver

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

•It was hell dealing with police, say others A 55-year-old cab driver, who wants to be identified as Adewale, has narrated how he attempted to commit suicide after he was arrested twice by policemen in Lagos State. He recalled that the incident occurred during the 10pm curfew period, precipitated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Adewale, who […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos begins evaluation of MDAs’ performances for effective performance

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

…sets 2021 targets for workers As part of the strategies to ensure effective implementation of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo Olu’s six-Pillar Development Agenda (T.H.E.M.E.S), Lagos State Resilience Office (LASRO) has begun evaluation of performances of various Ministries, Departments and agencies (MDAs). The government also set a target for the workers in various MDAs, saying that […]
Metro & Crime

American fashion designer, Alexander Wang, accused of sexual assault

Posted on Author Reporter

  American fashion designer Alexander Wang is facing further allegations of sexual misconduct. Keaton Bullen, 21, a student at New York’s Parsons School of Design, has alleged to BBC News he was assaulted by Wang at a club in the city in 2019. It comes as the high-profile lawyer Lisa Bloom says she is now […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica