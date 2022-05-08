Aiyedatiwa, Adetimehin, others bid Akinduro farewell

Ondo State Deputy Governor, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa led a government delegation to the final burial of retired Assistant Commissioner of Police, Patrick Akinsola Akinduro on Saturday at Ode-Irele in Irele Local Government Area.

The late senior Police Officer was the father of Hon (Mrs. ) Omorinola Akinduro- Olanipekun JP, former Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Cooperative Matters . Mr. Akinduro was born on April 18, 1949 at Ode-Irele in Ondo State to the family of Mr. and Mrs M.A Akinduro.

In 1970, he enlisted into the Nigerian Police Force and he retired meritoriously as an Assistant Commissioner of Police in 2005. At the burial, the Deputy Governor condoled with the family of the deceased, the Police as well as the people of Ode-Irele.

He said: “On behalf of Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu SAN, we identify with you the children of our late father, ACP Patrick Akinsola Akinduro (retired) who slept in the Lord.”

