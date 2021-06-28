Aja: CBN did not ban trading of cryptocurrencies

Mr. Idika Aja is a securities and investment analyst as well as a chartered stockbroker. In this chat with Tony Chukwunyem, he speaks on developments in the banking industry and other topical issues in the financial sector

The CBN had announced in 2019 that there would be a recapitalisation exercise in the industry before 2024. Given the disruptions occasioned by Covid-19, do you believe the apex bank should still proceed with the exercise?

I support recapitalization because I believe it improves confidence in the banking industry and helps support the economy more. Banks would be able to finance large ticket transactions. In fact with the continuous devaluation of Naira, the value of each of the banks has weakened. When the last recapitalization was done in 2005, the value of a dollar to the naira was about N100, but now a dollar is about N410 (I & E rate), the N25bn is about $61 Million against $250 Million in 2005, which is about 75.61 per cent devaluation. Governments and private organisations use equity and debt instruments to recapitalise banks. There have been lots of disruptions occasioned by COVID- 19. Lenders, local and international shut down and are just opening. Even the ways transactions and businesses are done have been disrupted because of the pandemic. So, my take is that CBN should hold on for now, maybe till 2025.

The CBN introduced Loan to Deposit Ratio (LDR) and differentiated Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) to encourage banks to increase lending to the real sector. How would you assess these two policies?

CBN introduced the two policies to spur growth through investment to the real sector. For the LDR, banks were expected to have a LDR ratio of 60 per cent by the end of September 2019 and increased to 65 per cent by end o f December 2019. Failure to meet the above minimum LDR b y the speci- fied date shall result in a levy of additional Cash Reserve Requirement equal to 50 per cent of the lending shortfall implied by the target LDR.

For the Differentiated Cash Reserve requirement, DMBs are allowed to give long term credit facilities for Greenfield and Brownfield projects in the agriculture and manufacturing sector using their CRR. The two policies are aimed at expanding credit facilities to the real sector.

The DCRR, especially is meant to address the problem of long term funding window If you assess the LDR policy in terms of credit growth prior and after the introduction, yes, there is a positive point to take home since it has driven credit growth. The volume of loans to the economy increased by 15.23 per cent by the end of 2019 (17.4 trillion) compared to 2018 and by the end of Q2 2020, according to NBS, aggregate banking sector credit to the economy stood at N18.8 trillion. Though loan volume increased, but what effect is that to the economy? Did the policy bring a lower cost of funding? Though borrowing costs declined, that may not be traced to the policy only as many corporate organisations were able to raise cheap funds from the debt capital markets. In 2020, companies such as Flour Mills, Dangote Cement, etc., raised funding via commercial papers at low and mid-single digits. Did it increase GDP? GDP growth slowed at 1.87 per cent in Q1’20, from 2.21 per cent in 2019 after the introduction of the policy and 1.92 per cent in 2018 before the introduction of the policy. From this, we can see that there was a growth in GDP, but later slowed by COVID-19. Were these loans actually applied or being applied in a way that will bring the anticipated growth? We heard that initially, banks in a bid to meet the LDR policy, redirected loans through individual companies for investment in the Open market Operation (OMO), which maybe led CBN to exclude local investors, individuals and corporate firms investing in OMO auctions, in order to refocus LDR policy. On banks’ nonperforming loans and asset quality, it may not be correct to attribute that to the policies alone, as COVID-19 equally contributed to it. From December 2019 to June 2020, NPLs increased by 14 per cent. Oil and gas, trade and commerce sectors contributed the highest per cent. In fact, the real sector recorded a decline during this period. To me, it is not just a matter of reeling out policies, though good, the most important thing is sincerity of purpose on the part of stakeholders. CBN should equally monitor the implementation. I believe the apex bank has the monitoring unit to do the job. There should be concerted efforts to create the needed awareness and capacity building especially for the SMEs. Most SMEs are not even aware of some of these CBN intervention funds.

Are we likely to see more mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the industry?

I believe we are likely to see some mergers and acquisitions in the industry, but I do not expect to see regulatory induced M & A, but rather market induced M & A. There have been disruptions in the system because of COVID-19 and for companies to remain competitive and relevant may require M & A.

What are your views on the expansion of some Nigerian banks on the African continent?

It is a very good and important development. It can help in offshore diversification, which will bring better stability, strength and specifically will counter stagflation and dollar shortages in Nigeria. Access Bank has been exemplary in this regard; expanding significantly across the African continent. Recently, the bank agreed to buy a majority stake in African Banking Corporation of Botswana for cash, a month after acquiring a South African Bank.

Do you share the view that Payment Service Banks and Fintechs will even- tually grow to become formidable competitors to banks?

Fintechs and PSBs are good innovations. It is not about b e c o m i n g formidable competitors, but collaboration to build a strong and viable ecosystem. The aim of CBN in setting up these PSBs/ Fintechs is to increase f i n a n c i a l i n cl u s i o n especially in rural areas. The convention- al banks cannot do everything; they as well need the partnership of Fintechs to make their services more cost effective and inclusive too.

In recent months, the CBN has been grappling with the issue of rising inflation and the declining naira. While some analysts want the apex bank to increase the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR), others believe that such a move could affect economic growth. Where do you stand on the inflation and naira devaluation debate?

Typically, the apex bank’s benchmark rate (MPR) is raised in some cases to counter the effect of rising inflation.

On the other hand, if interest rates are high, that will attract foreign portfolio investors and as a result domestic currency will appreciate due to direct capital investment/importation into the country.

Increasing Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) is a form of contractionary monetary policy adopted to overcome the inflationary gap, specifically caused by rising consumers’ demand for goods and services due to excess liquidity. Increase in MPR as suggested will stifle investment and aggregate demand as cost of funds will increase.

Looking at the country’s inflation saga, it is not basically caused by high liquidity but majorly due to rising consumer price index arising from shortage of some consumer agricultural goods due to insecurity.

On the naira devaluation, devaluation can be applied to solve certain macroeconomic problems. For instance, it can be used to manage the balance of payment. If the balance of payment is in deficit, devaluation of currency can be of use. According to the Marshall-Lerner condition, currency devaluation can be used to improve the balance of payments, if the sum of the demand elasticity for imports and exports is greater than one. On the other hand, devaluation can equally lead to increase in the prices of imported goods and services, thereby fuelling inflation as well. So, the use of these macroeconomic tools depends on the objectives to be achieved and most importantly the management and utilisation should be sincerely proposed.

Nigeria’s debt profile has surged in recent years. However, the government has said that it will continue to borrow to finance infrastructure development. What are the risks involved in accumulating debts and how can they be mitigated?

There is nothing wrong with borrowing; the important thing is application and ability to pay back. In fact, according to the National Integrated Infrastructure Master Plan, to bridge the infrastructure gap in Nigeria, about $3 trillion over a period of 30 years and about $100b/annual, that is about N36tn annually is required. As at last year (2020), infrastructure stock as percentage of GDP,

Nigeria has the lowest amongst other African countries at 35 per cent. South Africa has the highest at 87 per cent. DMO puts Nigeria’s total public debt for 2020 at N32.916 trillion and as at March 31, 2021 at N33.101 trillion.

Total debt to GDP in 2020 stood at 32.915 per cent against IMF projection of 34.8 per cent. This may seem not too bad, but we have to look at the debt service to revenue ratio and the structuring of these debts. In 2020, the total budget was N10.52tn with a revenue target of N5.6 trillion.

This was the highest even in the high periods of oil sales. In 2019, only 58 per cent of revenue target was met even when crude oil price averaged $61/barrel. Consequently, in 2020, debt service to revenue stood at 83 per cent. This is high and worrisome. On the structuring of the loans, as at March 31, 2021, domestic debt stood at about 61.40 per cent of the total debt. Domestic debts are relatively more expensive than external debts and most of them are dominated by FGN bonds, most of which are not tied to amortizing projects or self-liquidating projects or infrastructure projects except maybe Sukuk bonds. More worrisome is that a significant proportion of the external debt is contracted on commercial terms. Associated risk is inability to service debts, which may put a run on the country’s currency, depreciating the country’s currency further. Also when there is shortfall in revenue CAPEX is sacrificed and invariably affects the stock market.as CEPEX spending increases, NSE ASI will increase and vice versa. Some of these loans should be restructured. For instance, Eurobond poses considerable risk. They carry exchange rate and re-pricing risks and so increase debt burden and should be avoided. Most importantly, infrastructure loans should be tied to amortising or self-liquidating projects. Governments at all levels should strive to increase revenue, at least to help near 100% budget targets. There should be transparency in the way these loans are taken and applied. More feasibility studies on these infrastructural projects should be carried out before borrowing to fund them.

Where do you stand on the issue of crypto currencies? Are central banks, including the CBN, right to be concerned about these currencies?

What CBN did was to ban transactions of crypto currencies in the banking sector; the apex body did not ban trading of crypto currencies. It hinged its decision on evidence that it aids criminal activities and more so based on its inherent peculiarities and its unregulated nature.

On what is the impact of the ban, considering our peculiarities and uniqueness as a people vis-à-vis what is happening in other countries?

One is that crypto currency is not regulated in most countries and so, its financial safety is not guaranteed. Evidence has shown that it aids criminal activities.

Despite this, the country is said to have accounted for crypto transactions worth $566 million in the last five years and the country is ranked third behind US and Russia in 2020. Yes, as a regulator, they have to be concerned, just like other apex banks and other stakeholders.

What I feel the CBN should do is having restricted transactions in the banking sector, they should further look at the market critically and come up with a strong regulatory framework, so that the public, especially the uninformed, will not suffer, because, whether we like it or not, it has come to stay.

The Nigerian stock market was one of the best performing in the world last year. How do you see the market performing this year?

Yes, in 2020, it was one of the best in the world, closing with 50 per cent gain. This represented one of the highest equity market returns for any of the global markets. First, we need to understand what drove that growth last year.

Analysts believe that the growth was driven by the apex bank’s policies, which favoured the stock market. Yes, I agree with them.

Competing asset classes such as fixed income securities lost their attractiveness due to these policies, so yields were reduced and investors migrated to the stock market.

The best way to sustain this trend is for the CBN to continue with the policy on the low interest rate environment. Also the country’s security risk for now is high and where there is so much insecurity, foreign portfolio investors may not be willing to come and may even pull out their investments.

