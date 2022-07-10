Ajadi, Kwankwaso hit Osun, rally support for NNPP

Olufemi Ajadi, Rabiu Kwankwaso, and other leaders of the New Nigeria People’s party stormed Osun State in a grand style to rally support for Rasaq Saliu, the governorship candidate of the party for the July 16 governorship election.

Speaking at the event, Ajadi urged the people of Osun state to prove that they are against bad governance and people who have looted the state resources by voting NNPP.

The vice-presidential hopeful said NNPP and Saliu have what it takes to take Osun to a greater height and will not hesitate to begin the processes after victory on July 16.

Ajadi said: “From the manifestos of His excellency, Rasaq Saliu, and NNPP, it is clear that this party and our governorship candidate know what to do to restore the glory of Osun State.

“Saliu is a man who can do this job. He has a brilliant mind, he is focused, and committed to the cause. He has proved beyond doubt that he is worthy of this ticket and will definitely prove his capacity to the people of Osun.

“I hereby urged the people of Osun to come out and vote massively for Rasaq Saliu.”

Rabiu Kwankwaso, the presidential candidate of NNPP, on his part, also pleads to the people of the state to cast their votes for Saliu Rasaq.

Senator Kwankwaso while presenting the flag at a program organized by the state chapter of the party in Osogbo, said both the All Progressive Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had failed the people of the country through maladministration at the corridors of power.

According to him,” the two major political parties have exhausted their goodwill among Nigerians over their ineptitude and abysmal failure to manage the country’s resources and provide succour for Nigerians across all sectors.”

The presidential candidate further assured them that, if Rasaq Saliu is voted in as the state’s new governor, he would transform the state and make it a virile one in a classical way.

Kwankwaso, thereafter, charged the electorate who are yet to collect their PVC to do so and embark on the door-to-door campaign tour for the success of the party in the coming election.

While assuring that, members of the NNPP are ready and determined to vote for the party candidate during the gubernatorial election, he said they would take the decision to see a new Nigeria starting from Osun State.

He, however, remarked that “The logo of our party is well known which shows that Nigeria under this party will be united not minding religion, ethnicity or region of anybody in this country.”

“Failure to vote for our party that will bring positive change is allowing these people to continue to rule our state governments and national level”.

“All of us know that these two major parties, APC and PDP have failed us and have nothing more to offer. Let us vote them out and that will start from this state”, he stressed.

