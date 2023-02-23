Ajadi, other NNPP candidates seal agreement with Ogun people

The New Nigerian People’s Party (NNPP) in Ogun State, has made another big move by making its contestants sign the promised bill of the undertaking.

The bill of undertaking is a commitment to be true to all electoral promises to the Ogun people and to be available to answer queries failing to deliver on them.

At a grand ceremony at the party’s secretariat in Abeokuta, all the candidates of the party, under the supervision of the state chairman, Comrade Oginni Sunday Olaposi, endorsed their signature on the bill.

These included the gubernatorial candidate of the party, Ambassador Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, and his running mate Alhaja Shakirat Arowolo Idris.

Others were senatorial candidates, House of Representatives candidates as well candidates to the state House of Assembly.

In a short admonition, Oginni charged them to keep faith with the bill of undertaking as signed, adding that NNPP stood for improved welfare for the people.

He said happenings around the country have further underscored the people’s taste for good governance and the NNPP was committed to giving the people the best.

To further underscore the commitment to responsible representation, Oginni reminded them of the no post-victory defection principle of the party.

According to him, candidates were accepted on board the NNPP train, after scrutiny and affirmation of their belief to the ideals and principles of the party, and not in pursuit of personal ambition, adding that all candidates were expected to keep faith now and in the future.

Also speaking, Ambassador Ajadi thanked all the candidates for gracing what he described as a solemn but very important ceremony.

He expressed confidence in all the candidates, saying that together, and with the bill of the undertaking, the NNPP would bring out the Ogun people from the nightmare of failed electoral promises.

Ajadi said: “For the first time in the history of Nigeria that many politicians managing the political affairs of the country, we realized that many politicians whenever elections are approaching or whenever they were being given opportunities by the masses to be elected into public offices, you see them jumping ship, crossing the carpet from one party to another without taking the followers and the people that elected into the offices important.

“We realized that this has been the major problem our political system have been facing to the extent that the country is not moving forward, the country is not growing and not succeeding.

“The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) now deem it fit with the view that is another business entirely for politicians in Nigerian, especially in Ogun state and there is why the party is subjecting all its candidates to the signing of the undertaken between them and the masses who are going to give them their votes.

“The undertaken simply spells out that, the masses can hold us accountable to the electoral promises that we have made. They should hold us accountable if we fail to fulfill our promises to them.

“I see this as a good development because it is what, I Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo have been promoting for so long and which the party took it over as a necessity.”

