Arts & Entertainments

Ajaere takes over as Movies Producers’ President, pledges reforms

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Taiwo Jimoh

Members of the Association of Movies Producers (AMP) have elected Mr. Mykel Paris Ajaere as their National President.
The election, which held at the association’s secretariat at number 16, Bassey Ogamba Street, Sururelere, on Saturday, saw Ajaere emerging after a keenly contested election.
Ajaere got 25 votes to defeat his opponent, Peace Anyian Osigwe, who scored 13 votes in the election which was strictly conducted under the guidelines on social distancing by the Lagos State Government and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
The election was conducted both physically and virtually while members of the chapter watched on zoom and also cast their votes.
Meanwhile, Mr. Ifeanyi Ezekwe emerged as the National Secretary, while Roseya Okwoli is the Vice President, Wisdom Nwankwo, Public Relations Officer (PRO), Opeyemi Olusanya, Treasurer and Chioma Rose Ukeaja, Financial Secretary.
The president-elect, in his acceptance speech, said his tenure would be all-inclusive, while the long term goal would be to transform the Nollywood industry into ‘the biggest black film industry’.
“We are also going to create welfare packages for our members, which include health insurance, pension scheme and also broker a Nollywood film industry finance scheme between AMP and Central Bank of Nigeria for more flexible terms for receiving loans.
“The loan is specifically for our members to draw and boost production funds at single digit interest. Also, creating film fund which would be stipulated by the national film policy.
“We will also engage other stakeholders to help fight piracy, organise film festivals and I will also use my international contacts to repatriate our royalties in French-speaking countries and other African countries,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Exploring the Yoruba concept of Ori

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Book title: Ori: Yoruba Personality Guide Author: Raymond Ogunade, Ph.D Reviewer: Abdulgaffar Olawale Arikewuyo (Ph.D.) olawale7@yahoo.com     The book Ori: Yoruba Personality Guide, takes a systematic and in-depth insight into the concept of Ori.   This review, therefore, breaks down the different chapters of the book and how the author discusses the various interesting […]
Arts & Entertainments

Council of Pan-African Writers’ Association appoints Okediran Secretary-General 

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme 

The Interim President of Pan-African Writers’ Association (PAWA) and Chairman of the PAWA Council, Emeritus Professor Femi Osofisan, has announced the appointment of Dr. Wale Okediran of Nigeria as the Secretary-General of PAWA. The association stated this in a release signed by its Steering Committee Chairman, Nana Kwasi Gyan-Apenteng. Dr. Okediran succeeds Professor Atukwei Okai, […]
Arts & Entertainments

#BBNaija: Why I don’t want to talk to Erica again – Laycon

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Kaisha evicted from house Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate, Laycon, has finalized his decision towards Erica. Laycon had been finding it difficult to move on after his love interest, Erica chose Kiddwaya over him. He asked Erica to keep a distance. However, it has not been easy for him as housemates have several times […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: