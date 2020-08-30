Ajaere takes over as Movies Producers’ President, pledges reforms

Taiwo Jimoh

Members of the Association of Movies Producers (AMP) have elected Mr. Mykel Paris Ajaere as their National President.

The election, which held at the association’s secretariat at number 16, Bassey Ogamba Street, Sururelere, on Saturday, saw Ajaere emerging after a keenly contested election.

Ajaere got 25 votes to defeat his opponent, Peace Anyian Osigwe, who scored 13 votes in the election which was strictly conducted under the guidelines on social distancing by the Lagos State Government and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The election was conducted both physically and virtually while members of the chapter watched on zoom and also cast their votes.

Meanwhile, Mr. Ifeanyi Ezekwe emerged as the National Secretary, while Roseya Okwoli is the Vice President, Wisdom Nwankwo, Public Relations Officer (PRO), Opeyemi Olusanya, Treasurer and Chioma Rose Ukeaja, Financial Secretary.

The president-elect, in his acceptance speech, said his tenure would be all-inclusive, while the long term goal would be to transform the Nollywood industry into ‘the biggest black film industry’.

“We are also going to create welfare packages for our members, which include health insurance, pension scheme and also broker a Nollywood film industry finance scheme between AMP and Central Bank of Nigeria for more flexible terms for receiving loans.

“The loan is specifically for our members to draw and boost production funds at single digit interest. Also, creating film fund which would be stipulated by the national film policy.

“We will also engage other stakeholders to help fight piracy, organise film festivals and I will also use my international contacts to repatriate our royalties in French-speaking countries and other African countries,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...