The President of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Joe Ajaero, has reinforced hope in Nigerian workers, saying the era of lamention is over. Ajaero, who stated this during his tour across some industrial unions in Lagos during the week, said the Congress would stand tenaciously to ensure workers’ rights were neither compromised nor trampled upon.

The new NLC President, while on the tour, touched on a number of issues and policies by government that have encouraged antiworker activities, promising to right the wrong during his tenure as the frontline labour union president.

Specifically, the president visited National Union of Chemical Footwear Rubber Leather and Non Metallic Products Employees (NUCFRLANMPE) and the National President of Steel and Engineering Workers Union of Nigeria (SEWUN), both in Ogun State, the Association of Nigeria Aviation Professionals (ANAP), Private Telecommunications and Communications Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PTECSSAN), and National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), National Union of Food, Beverages Ajaero: No more lamentation for Nigerian workers Ajaero & Tobacco Employees (NUFBTE) and others in Lagos.

While meeting with the leadership of the bodies, he reassured that the NLC would continously support their demands, stressing that they should, however, make such demands known to the national body. He advised them on the need to prospect for members within their professional callings in order to ensure employees were not wrongly treated by their employers.

Lamenting the rate at which concession had denied Nigerian workers their jobs, he described it as a structure built on faulty foundation. He said through privatisation, public properties were sold into the hands of collected few at the detriment of the general public. He pointed out that the same group of people, who clamoured for the sale of public properties, were the same set that sold and bought the public properties.

The NLC boss added that, ironically, the same Federal Government that did not inject any funds prior to the privatisation, started releasing funds into the same electricity after the privatisation because they sold it and bought it by themselves and use public funds to maintain it. Addressing the leadership of NUCFRLANMPE, Ajaero explained that the visit was meant to find out the problems confronting Nigerian masses through the unions.

Earlier in his address, the President of NUCFRLANMPE, Comrade Olatunji Babatunde Goke, appealed to the NLC to help in addressing casualisation and outsourcing in some of organisations in the industry. Also at SEWUN, the President, Comrade Emmanuel Adesanya, reminded the NLC boss that Nigerian workers and the entire prople of this country were looking up to him to liberate them. At NUFBTE, the outgoing President, Comrade Oyelekan Lateef, called on Comrade Ajaero to come to the aid of the union against gradual crumbling of the sector through casualisation.

Explaining the reasons for the courtesy visits to unions, Comrade Ajaero said the purpose was to strengthen collaboration among the unions and other stakeholders in order to tackle the problems that have been affecting workers. He called on the unions to come out with lists of their challenges, lists of yet-to-unionised companies and their locations to enable the NLC know how sanitise the sector.

Ajaero noted that one of the factors militating against any prospects for any solution to redundancy and casualisation was that the current leadership of some unions and Ministry of Labour and Employment wrre also directly or indirectly in ownership of most of the outsourcing companies. According to him, “what they are doing is to change casualisation to outsourcing; it is an advanced way of manipulation of casualisation.

It’s just unfortunate that ministry is indirectly supporting casualisation by making casual workers to be unionised. “How can you give blanket licence for people in casual to be unionised whereas within two years the employers will sack them and replace them with new set? What we are fighing for and which I believe the ministry should support, is conversion of such workers into permenent staff before they are unionised.”

Like this: Like Loading...