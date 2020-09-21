Sports

Ajagba beats Rice with broken wrist

America-based and Nigerian heavyweight boxer, Efe Ajagba, is gradually realising his dream of meeting World heavyweight champion, Anthony Joshua, in near future after he survived a broken wrist and had to labour to one point victory over Jonathan Rice during his debut outing under the banner of Top Ranks Promotions in Las Vegas, USA.

 

Despite his unconvincing bout, though, Ajagba still extended his unbeatenrecordto 14 wins, as he pulled off a unanimous decision over Rice, fight pundits believe it would have been a wider margin had the Nigerian not suffered the injury.

 

Pain and discomfort in his hand apparently slowed Ajagba down, distracted him and reduced his power from producing an expected knockout in favour of the fast-rising Nigerian pugilist, who previously stopped 11 of his opponents with explosive punches.

