Ajagba on the cards to fight TFury Dec

If the words of the Nigerian and United States based undefeated heavyweight boxer, Efe Ajagba’s promoter, Bob Arum are anything to go by, the World Boxing Council (WBC) world heavyweight champion, Tyson Fury, will be fighting the former in London in December.

Arum has revealed that the Nigerian Olympian is one of the contenders lined up to meet the ‘Gypsy King,’ who recently resolved to move on after his trilogy with Deontay Wilder that has been cancelled. Fury was set to face champion Wilder in a trilogy fight just before Christmas at the new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, but the American has withrawn due to a wrist injury. However, Fury’s co-promoter, Frank Warren, confirmed to talk- SPORT the American’s rematch clause had expired and that Fury would be moving on to other opportunities.

Warren detailed his plan for the current WBC heavyweight champion during his appearance on the Jim White Show, saying he would fight in London in December before focusing his attention on Joshua. And Arum, who represents the 32-yearold Nigerian with Top Rank in the U.S., revealed Oscar Rivas, Efe Agbaja and Agit Kabayel are in contention to face Fury. “Yeah, those are the names,” he told iFL TV.

“It’s not rocket science. “Go to the 15 names on the WBC list, 10 of them are not available because they are scheduled to fight within the next month or the next two months, they’re not available. “[Daniel] Dubois is there, [Joe] Joyce is there, but they’re not available. In the same way [Dereck] Chisora is there and [Oleksandr] Usyk is there – but they’re not available

