Ajagba targets ‘dream fight’ with Joshua in Nigeria

Nigerian h e a v y – w e i g h t boxer, Efe Ajagba, says it will be a dream come true to go head to head with Anthony Joshua in front of boxing lovers in Nigeria. Born in Nigeria, Ajagba is one of the fast-rising heavyweight boxers in the world, and he remains unbeaten in all his 13 professional bouts. Ajagba who represented Nigeria at the 2016 Olympics is carving out a huge reputation for himself in the spot and has set his site on challenge his compatriot, Anthony Joshua sometimes in the future.

“Absolutely in the future,” Ajagba says of facing Joshua on African soil. “It would be perfect. Two Nigerian warriors fighting in a title fight.” Ajagba insisted that he has what it takes to beat Joshua who is already two times heavyweight champion of the world and also an Olympic gold medalist.

“Skill would beat Joshua, not power,” said the undefeated Ajagba. “I and Joshua both have power. But skills control power. “I have more skills, the best weapon of Joshua’s is the left hook and right uppercut. He doesn’t have a good jab. “I respect him. He is the heavyweight champion.

I respect everything about him – his talent and his potential. He is a humble guy. “People are saying that I talk Joshua down. But I don’t want to do that. “Joshua is from Nigeria so he is a part of Africa, too.” he said. Before reclaiming his reclaim his IBF, WBA, and WBO titles from Andy Ruiz Jr last year, Joshua visited Makoko, a slum in Nigeria, his country of birth. He revealed the dream of emulating Muhammad Ali by fighting in Africa and the emergence of Ajagba can only benefit Joshua’s dream.

