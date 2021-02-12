Ajah community demands compensation from LASG over demolition of properties

Residents of Oke-Egan Community, Kayetoro in Eleko area of Ajah, Lagos on Friday staged a peaceful demonstration to the State House of Assembly, Alausa demanding compensation for the demolition of their houses.

The protesters claimed that their houses, which were about 400 in number, were demolished in the early hours of Monday February 8, 2021.

The distraught residents, who chanted various protest songs, carried placards with different inscriptions.

Messages on some of the placards read; “we have been demoralized, nowhere to go, “we need back our properties,” “our government has made its citizens helpless,” “we want our land back” and “we are low income people made homeless.”

The leader of the protesters, Mr. Etim Odiase said that they were never served any notice, and that they only heard of the issue by words of mouth.

Odiase added that the residents informed their lawyer, who he said went to the office of the Surveyor General of the state on Friday last week, and that he was told that there was nothing to that effect.

“But, as at Monday by 3 am, they brought bulldozers and levelled about 400 completed houses and we are now on the streets.

“We were never told that the land had been acquired by the state government. Some of us from the community were told that the land was not under government acquisition,” he said.

Addressing the protesters, the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, appealed to the protesters to remain calm and be peaceful, adding that the House would address their grievances.

Obasa, represented by Hon. Lukmom Olumoh, representing Ajeromi/Ifelodun Constituency I, said that the matter would be addressed amicably.

He said: “I am here on behalf of the Speaker, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa and he has requested me to meet you and hear your grievance.

“The House of Assembly is your House and you voted us to protect your interest and you can be rest assured that your interest will be protected.

“This is because nobody in Lagos can treat the people of Lagos unlawfully on his or her property.”

The Speaker said that the Assembly was noted to always take the side with the people of Lagos, adding that they would never support what would make the people homeless.

Like this: Like Loading...