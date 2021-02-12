Metro & Crime

Ajah community demands compensation from LASG over demolition of properties

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Residents of Oke-Egan Community, Kayetoro in Eleko area of Ajah, Lagos on Friday staged a peaceful demonstration to the State House of Assembly, Alausa demanding compensation for the demolition of their houses.
The protesters claimed that their houses, which were about 400 in number, were demolished in the early hours of Monday February 8, 2021.
The distraught residents, who chanted various protest songs, carried placards with different inscriptions.
Messages on some of the placards read; “we have been demoralized, nowhere to go, “we need back our properties,” “our government has made its citizens helpless,” “we want our land back” and “we are low income people made homeless.”
The leader of the protesters, Mr. Etim Odiase said that they were never served any notice, and that they only heard of the issue by words of mouth.
Odiase added that the residents informed  their lawyer, who he said went to the office of the Surveyor General of the state on Friday last week, and that he was told that there was nothing to that effect.
“But, as at Monday by 3 am, they brought bulldozers and levelled about 400 completed houses and we are now on the streets.
“We were never told that the land had been acquired by the state government. Some of us from the community were told that the land was not under government acquisition,” he said.
Addressing the protesters, the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, appealed to the protesters to remain calm and be peaceful, adding that the House would address their grievances.
Obasa, represented by Hon. Lukmom Olumoh, representing Ajeromi/Ifelodun Constituency I, said that the matter would be addressed amicably.
He said: “I am here on behalf of the Speaker, Hon. Mudashiru Obasa and he has requested me to meet you and hear your grievance.
“The House of Assembly is your House and you voted us to protect your interest and you can be rest assured that your interest will be protected.
“This is because nobody in Lagos can treat the people of Lagos unlawfully on his or her property.”
The Speaker said that the Assembly was noted to always take the side with the people of Lagos, adding that they would never support what would make the people homeless.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

UI undergraduate’s death: Lawyer seeks Coroner’s Inquest

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan

Following the continued mystery that surrounds the death of a 300-level student of the University of Ibadan, Richard Gbadebo, in an Oluyole-based factory, Mr Femi Aborisade has on behalf of the deceased’s parents urged the Iyaganku Chief Magistrate to cause a Coroner’s Inquest into his death.   Richard was reported to have been operating a […]
Metro & Crime

Ondo 2020: No one will be sidelined any more in my govt – Akeredolu

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh,

As the October 10 governorship election in Ondo State gradually draws near, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu has assured the people of the state that his government will henceforth be an all-inclusive one. Akeredolu, who is seeking reelection under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), stated this in Okitipupa, headquarters of Okitipupa Local Government Area of the […]
Metro & Crime

Court grants Jang’s request to release travel documents

Posted on Author Musa Pam

Plateau State High Court on Thursday granted the request of former Governor of the state, Senator Jonah Jang for the release of his travel documents to enable him travel for medical checkup in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Jang, who was governor between 2007 and 2015, is being prosecuted alongside Yusuf Pam, a former cashier […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica