Ajah: Reward system in Nigeria discouraging

Ajah Chioma is the Deputy Speaker of the Nigerian Youth Parliament. In this interview with UCHENNA INYA, she speaks on ENDSARS Youth Summit organized by some state governments to situate the problems of the youths, corruption in Nigeria and other issues

What is Nigerian Youth Parliament all about?

Nigeria Youth Parliament is a training institution. It started at a United Nations general meeting to help youths in decision making especially in policymaking. So, every country that has an affiliation with the United Nations have a Youth Parliament and in Nigeria, it is domiciled in the Federal Ministry of Youth Development.

The major thing we do is how to write bills, how to move motions and how to create those policies that will affect youths and how to have sittings and procedures of sittings and it is basically for young people who aspire to be in the National Assembly so that they can represent their constituencies.

There is this common thing in an election whereby politicians will use the youths and later dump them after achieving their aims. What do you have to say about this?

It is largely attributed to what we called lack of education and when I said education, it makes me go forward in the classroom. There are so many people who have passed through the school systems and have come out with basically nothing and we must tell ourselves the truth.

Is like there is a lot of corruption in the university system and somebody having a certificate does not truly attest to the fact that you are educated. When I say education, I mean liberation in the mind.

One of the key things about education is that you know how to harness talent, harness the skills of people. So, one reason why youths get dump by the politicians is that firstly the politicians themselves do not know how to harness all the potentials and talents that lie with the youths.

Secondly is on the youth side, the youth too do not know how to position themselves to take up leadership positions.

Our leaders have not learnt how to create an environment where talents and skills can be nurtured and if you don’t create that environment, you are just going to have a lot of people who are not able to maximize their potentials and that has largely contributed to the reason why a lot of youths can’t even do things for themselves outside of thuggery for politicians.

But I believe that with the advent of the internet now, a lot of young people have started to realize that they don’t need to tussle in the government position for them to be able to do things for themselves that will affect their lives or impact on the people around them positively.

To what extent do you think corruption affects the country?

To be critical with you, corruption is embedded in every government, I don’t think there is any government in the world that does not have corruption but I think that the major problem that lies with Nigeria is a lack of understanding that no matter what you do, the country must come first, the nation must come first.

So, no matter the decisions that you take, make sure that there is a positive outcome for the country and for the citizens. The government must know that they must create an enabling environment.

One of the key things in enabling an environment is that you must reward the value system. If people are putting on valuable, you must be able to reward them for their time, for their initiative, for the sacrifices and for the work that they do.

So, that value that they pull out, you must have like a commensurate reward system for them. If you go to some of the Western worlds, teachers are one of the highest-paid workers but here in Nigeria, it is entirely a different system and that is why in our universities today, there is lots of corruption in the system.

Even lots of the lecturers in the university system are not very sound.

The federal government has directed state governments to organize EDNSARS youth summit to be able to identify their problems and solve them to avoid future protest like the ENDSARS protest that the country witnessed last year which crippled the country. What is the Nigerian Youth Parliament doing to ensure that this is not a delay tactics for the youths?

It will be a very crazy notion to think that because there is a Nigerian Youth Parliament constituting 109 members and can solve all the problems relating to the youths.

The first thing that the Nigerian Parliament is supposed to do is to learn how to play policy because even when we have our settings, we still have to collaborate with members of the National Assembly to be able to push any motion or bill forward.

So, at the end of the day, what the Nigerian Youth Parliament do is that we are producing young people who go to the National Assembly and hit the ground running.

So, one of the things that we are doing about this is that we want to have initiatives that at the end of the day, the government sponsors these initiatives and then the young people who these initiatives are meant for, get these initiatives.

The youths have been clamouring to take over governance in the country. How will you like them to do this?

I will generally like to congratulate youths because if you compare from 1999 when this democratic dispensation started till now, you will see that they have always shown much interest in politics and governance. I will also like to say that we need a lot more of the young people in government because we need this fresh blood. We need those people that are thinking at par with global standard.

So, I am encouraging young people to be bold enough, to be tenacious enough, to be courageous enough to contest whatever position they want in this country.

If you think you have all it takes to be in a leadership position as a youth, you have to take the bold step now and step into that position. I will like to challenge every young person to support a young person into getting into government.

Is there any effort by the Nigerian Youth Parliament to give young women support in society?

As a Deputy Speaker, the first thing I do when I think of opportunity is usually, is there a woman who can do it? But I have discovered that there is so much the girl child can do.

Even as a man, you can believe that a woman is born just naturally intelligent, there is so many things that women can handle that men just lose it when they have to handle that and one of the greatest skills the women have is the ability to multi-task, do so many things and do them very well.

So, I truly believe that bringing up the girl child to know that she can become a leader in whatever sector is something that we need to take seriously at the end of the day.

Take a look at the family, you will find out that it is the woman who usually takes care of the family, women naturally have the ability to nurture, it is something that God has given us and this why I take very seriously anything that has to do with exposing the girl child.

The reason I came up with having a round table discussion at the Ministry of Women Affairs is that I think that one the problems we have in Nigeria is that we assume what the problem is without really finding what the problem is and that is reason government invest money into some empowerment programme without really achieving results.

So, I felt that the round table discussion will help us to really listen to the people that we actually want to create programmes to know what their problem is and that is why we brought young people from different sectors. We wanted to hear from them, what do you think about this issue? What is your challenge?

In that case, we take what they said are their challenges. After this, then, we can have more evidence-based impact programs for the girl child. Subsequently, using the feedback room the round table discussion, we are going to fix series of events that are going to address the problems our women have and then help women to become more powerful and better.

Like this: Like Loading...