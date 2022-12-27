Ajah shooting: Uproar as IGP, Sanwo-Olu, NBA, others condemn lawyer’s death

…eyewitnesses urge thorough investigation

Outrage and condemnation have continued to trail the gruesome murder of a female lawyer, Mrs Omobolanle Raheem, said to be pregnant after waiting for the fruit of the womb for eight years, while returning from Christmas service with her husband at Ajah under-bridge on Christmas day. … IGP condemns, assures on justice, speedy investigation Condemning the killing, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba described it as unfortunate and sad, while ordering speedy investigation and prosecution of the officers responsible for the “ugly and unprofessional act, which he doesn’t portray the Nigeria Police Standard Operating Procedure and core values.” The Force Police Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Muyiwa Adejobi said in the same vein, the IGP commiserates with the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased as he prays for the repose of her soul. He further assures the public of justice in the case while he warns officers and men of the Force to be professional and people-oriented in the discharge of their duties and operate within the ambit of the law, as the Force’s leadership will not condone any inappropriate or unprofessional acts. …Sanwo-Olu condemns killing, Also reacting, the Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo- Olu condemned in strongest term, the shooting and killing of Mrs. Bolanle Raheem, expressing shock and sadness over what he described as mindless shooting of “a harmless citizen” by a police officer whose primary job function was to protect the same citizen. Sanwo-Olu sympathised with the family, friends and associates of the late Bolanle Raheem, pledging the state government’s full support and cooperation with the police authorities in their investigation to unravel the remote and immediate cause of the shooting, which led to the untimely death of the innocent citizen, with a view to ensuring that justice is served. He said: “I have studied preliminary reports on the matter and have instructed the appropriate government officers to immediately get on it. We must ensure a speedy justice for the late Bolanle. Our Government cannot sit back and watch our citizens killed by the same law enforcers that should ordinarily protect them. “I’m aware that the Lagos State Police Command have arrested, disarmed and detained the police officers involved in the shooting incident. I can assure you that the accused persons will have their day in court and nothing will be spared under the Laws of Lagos State until justice is served adequately. We will ensure that it is done speedily because justice delayed is justice denied.” Governor Sanwo-Olu, however, appealed to residents to remain calm and not take the law into their hands on the matter, assuring Lagosians that the government will live up to her responsibilities and get justice for the late Bolanle Raheem. The governor prayed for the repose of the late Bolanle Raheem’s soul, asking God to grant her immediate family and friends the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. …NBA demands justice Also reacting, the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has said it will ensure that justice is served in the case. The National Publicity Secretary, NBA, Akorede Lawal, described the incident as unfortunate, adding that the president of the association, Yakubu Maikyau, was monitoring the situation. He tweeted, “We are aware of this unfortunate incident. This is yet another crime against a lawyer. Regrettably, our member is gone. The NBA President @YC Maikyau (SAN) is right on this and we shall ensure that justice is duly served.” …eyewitnesses account An eyewitness account alleged that the police officer and his team from Ajiwe Police Station always mounted checkpoints at the spot where the incident occurred, ostensibly to extort motorists before the sad event. According to the eyewitness; “Those of us that live around Ajah are familiar with the many atrocities of the officers of Ajiwe Police Station. They are always drunk while on duty. “This was a very sad event on Sunday when I was coming back from church. “The officer simply identified as Ayuba was visibly drunk and all entreaties from his colleagues to allow the lady’s husband who was driving the car to go proved abortive. “While the lady’s husband was looking for a space to park his vehicle, the officer shot at the vehicle and the bullet went straight to the chest of the deceased and she died right there on the spot. “Thanks to members of the public that chased after the police officer and his colleagues, who tried to run away from the scene and apprehended them. “The officer asked them to park and they needed the vehicle in front to move so they could park well and immediately the police officer shot at a close range right into her chest. On seeing what happened, the remaining police officers on duty there absconded. “After a while, some police men came and moved her body to the mortuary in Yaba, without obtaining any consent from her family members. Currently her family has located where they Late Bolanle-Raheem moved her body to.” It will be recalled that police brutality is rampant in Lekki area. Just last year, one Jelili Bakare was shot dead by Police Inspector Jonathan Kampani. According to Human rights lawyer, Ihenihe Effiong, on his twitter handle, the name of the policeman has been identified as ASP Ayuba. Effiong said the pregnant lawyer was shot dead while returning from Church with her husband. “We were at the station today (yesterday) and also paid a condolence visit to her family. All we are demanding is justice.” …Lagos Police condole with family, say suspects already in custody Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP AbiodunAlabi, hasexpressedheartfeltcondolencestothefamily, friends and colleagues of Mrs Raheem. The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin said on the instruction of the Commissioner of Police, the errant officerhassincebeentakenintocustody alongside his team members. The CP has equally directed that the case be transferred to the State CriminalInvestigationDepartment, Yaba for in-depth investigation. Many have described this as one killing too many, especially bearing in mind that a similar incident occurredatthesamelocationlessthan three weeks ago. “The condemnable incident is against the standard operating procedures (SOP) and rules of engagement of the Force, and to say the least is embarrassing. Beyond this incident, the Nigeria Police Force will carry out a reappraisal of its rules of engagement in a bid to put an end to such avoidable incidents. “The Lagos State Police Command hereby appeals to the good people and residents of Lagos State to remain calm as the Command is already in constant touch with the Nigerian Bar Association and other relevant stakeholders towards ensuring that justice totally prevails.” It would be recalled that on December 8, 2022, a policeman attached to Ajah police Division also shot dead one Gafaru Buraimoh of Land Estate, Ajah when the police officer and his colleagues were raiding people selling black market fuel at the Ajiwe Filling Station

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...