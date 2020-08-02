Ajao Estate blast: PDP chieftain seeks support for victims

Metro & Crime

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Hon. Jude Iwu, has called on the Lagos State government to assist victims of a recent gas explosion in the Ajao Estate area of the state.
Iwu, who was an aspirant for the Oshodi/Isolo constituency 2 seat in the last general elections, said the victims lost unquatifiable assets and properties
While commiserating with victims of the explosion, Iwu said that it was unfortunate that the people would be subjected to such trauma during the trying period of COVID-19, when Nigerians were passing through very difficult times.
Speaking with newsmen on Saturday, the PDP chieftain said it is important for the state government under the leadership of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to show empathy to the victims, adding that it is  difficult for the people to cope with the loss.
“My heart goes to families of the deceased who lost their loved ones. It is such a great tragedy. A woman and her grand daughter died in one day. It is an unfortunate incident and I think Lagos State government should reach out to the bereaved families. It was reported that about four persons were confirmed dead in that unfortunate incident. Government should also support those people who lost goods and properties valued at hundreds of millions of naira to the explosion.
“Over 16 shops were affected, with properties valued at over N150 million destroyed in that explosion. I am sure that as a responsive father, Governor Sanwo-Olu will not abandon the people now,” he said.

