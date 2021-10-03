Ajaokuta assets, materials being stripped –Abonta

It is often acknowledged that Nigeria has no problem building public infrastructure but has a huge problem with maintenance. In this interview, a ranking legislator and member House Committee on Privatisation, Hon Uzoma Nkem Abonta discusses with ONWUKA NZESHI, the essence of a new bill to establish a legal vehicle for the maintenance of public infrastructure

Recently, you raised an issue about having legislation to help in the management of public infrastructure and assets. What informed that proposal?

If you look around, you’ll notice that we don’t have a proper outfit looking after our public infrastructure and assets across the country. If you construct a public building, it is an asset which may last up to 10 or 20 years without problems. But that can only be possible if we maintain and manage it properly.

In other climes where they have a good maintenance culture, such facilities would last for several years. But in our own case, it does not. So the maintenance culture, management culture of assets means a lot.

We have not bothered to study and emulate what they do in other climes, have we bothered to study or emulate. In the United Kingdom, United States and some of the Asian Tigers, I think they have public assets management bureaus. Now we borrow every day from China and the World Bank.

As we speak now, there is a request for borrowing on the table of the parliament. These assets been built with these borrowed money, have you thought about their management?

By the time all these assets such as railways or airports are finished and there is nobody or group of persons with requisite knowledge, competence, experience, to manage them, they will go into dilapidation.

Are you expecting an executive bill or are you thinking of a private member bill?

There is even a bill before the house seeking the establishment of a Public Assets Management Bureau. The bill seeks to repeal the Bureau for Public Enterprises (BPE) Act and turn it into the Public Assets Management Bureau because even the job of the BPE in terms of privatisation appears to be gradually winding down.

You remember that the BPE serves as a mere secretariat to National Council on Privatisation (NCP) and even when they are negotiating deals, they have no powers of their own.

So we are thinking that the whole place will be restructured, so that they become asset managers.

Perhaps, another reason I think we need the Public Assets Management Bureau is that institutions such as the Assets Management Commission (AMCON) and Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) seize assets in the course of their operations without a clear plan on his those assets would be managed and preserved. Or are we saying these organisations should also have assets managers for the confiscated or forfeited assets?

I think that will make their job confusing. So we are saying there should be a body for the management of our public assets So the committee on privatization deemed it fit to sponsor a bill on the issue.

We have done the first reading, the debate will soon come up at the second reading.

While we await that, we must of course do a public hearing and stakeholders should be able to come and say this will be useful and this will not be useful so that we can look at a comparative and superlative advantage from other climes and see what we can do.

Are you suggesting a merger or consolidation of agencies like Nigeria Infrastructure Concession and Regulatory Commission with BPE and AMCON?

No. What I am saying is let us have an agency to manage our public assets including buildings, roads and others. I think it is timely. I will give you an example. Go to the Federal Secretariat; it used to be the pride of Abuja but if you go there now, you will understand that our public assets are being abused massively, nothing is working, the place is smelling.

I ventured into the Ministry of Niger Delta some weeks ago. I was trying to use the staircase because I was afraid and scared of the lift, it was moving like a vehicle without good tyres, shaking and vibrating. The whole public is left with one lift while one is reserved for the minister and other executives. All are broken down.

So it is like a death trap. Nobody manages that public asset yet we sit down in parliament and we budget for those things, nobody checks it, nobody sees it.

Roads are also our public assets and now they are going to toll some of the roads again. I don’t know how they want to do it and how they will manage it. The decay we are seeing today is as a result of lack of management and I think now that there should be legislative interventions to push this bill.

How will you assess the National Assembly in terms of asset management?

If you look at the National Assembly and our asset management capacity, you will see the urgency for us to move and pass this bill. If you were privileged to be here in the past 10 years, you will see a deterioration going on.

Not too long we had the leaking roof and flooded lobby. . The assets here are in decay. Half wing of the National Assembly, there is no air condition. Look at the corridors, the toilets, they are depreciating every other day.

At times we will whitewash the whole building as if all is well, all is not well. So if you think here is public, it is an asset and must also begin to look at it very well. So holistically, we must have that bureau to look at these things.

The Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) manages the National Assembly building even though it is a public asset. What do you think will happen to FCDA, do you think they will give up?

No, I am not saying FCDA should not do its work, but somebody should be able to say have you done this thing well, I am not saying they should surrender their rights but somebody should be able to ask the questions apart from legislators.

Anything described as public assets have to come under the purview of the proposed asset management bureau. If it is an asset to the public, then we should be able to manage it to the benefit of the public, to minimize waste and cost.

The Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) is in charge of federal highways. What are you doing about it?

Somebody should be able to ask FERMA are you doing this maintenance or not? How much did you get? More so they are now trying to put tollgates in some of the highways to collect money from motorists. How come the tollgates in Lagos are making fantastic money?

The road is working because it is privately driven. So we must use this bureau to even champion Private Public Partnership (PPP) and if you have this PPP, people will do more roads and recoup their money in five years.

Motorists will be happy to pay N200 and pass on a smooth road, because it will save their tyres, it will save their thyroid, it will save them man hours and the man who invested on the road can recoup his money within threefive years.

Also within that period, the government could say, if you collect 100 per cent, give me 30 per cent and you take 70% until you recover your money.

Some time ago, you sponsored a bill on the need to complete the Ajaokuta Steel project. What is the situation with that bill?

Yes, the problem of Nigeria has been managing and maintaining our public investments.

Seeing the waste suffered in the Ajaokuta Steel project, I had that passion to ask that we needed to discontinue the waste. I moved on with a motion to save Ajaokuta and asked for the completion of the project.

At that time, we needed less than $600million to conclude the Ajaokuta project.

Meanwhile foreigners, who were concessioners, were carting away the raw materials and other assets needed at Ajaokuta and Itakpe. I think that legislative intervention spurred President Muhammadu Buhari to approach the Russians when he travelled out and told them to come and revive it. I remember that they made some arrangements but I am not sure how far they have gone.

We even made provisions in the motion, where the money will be gotten from to revive and sustain the Ajaokuta project.

When you compare and contrast the Ajaokuta Steel with the same model of it built in Malaysia by the same Russians, they have over 35,000 employees. Steel is the basis for industrialisation in every nation; there is nothing you can do in industrialisation without steel.

You also mentioned that you will be proposing a bill on public petitions. How far have you gone?

Yes, I have also filed a bill which I call procedures in petition. We do a lot of demonstrations that are not necessary, thereby causing havoc and public nuisance. This is because the parliament has not laid down modern rules and procedures for the public to send petitions on any matter.

We are in a digital age and if we had modern procedures for public petition, EndSARS would not have arisen. I have now proposed, like in other climes, a new procedure whereby people can submit their petitions online and once you have 100,000 signatures in support of a petition, the parliament must abandon every other thing and hear it.

In that way, flooding the roads will not be necessary because demonstration no matter how peaceful the organisers might want it to be, it could turn out violent and destructive.

But if the people have other ways of channeling their grievances, you will see that they will not go to the road. They will simply advertise it and everybody who agrees with it will simply pen down their signature online.

Once you hit that agreed figure, the government has no other choice. It has happened in places like the United States and can also be used to recall some members of parliament.

So what has happened to this bill?

It has been filed but it has not come up for second reading yet. So these are the things I am thinking that I can only promote governance through good bills, good legislations.

There is nothing we can do but to do the needful and we look at what happened in other climes and then we try to import it and situate it to our clime.

You said the parliament appropriated money for the maintenance of these public infrastructures like public buildings. What do you think should be done about those funds?

Well without mincing words, I will say we should investigate to ascertain how much has been budgeted and whether it has been used for the maintenance of these public facilities.

When they come with their budget, they will tell you office maintenance, office equipment. Thereafter, they forget that the staircase is part of the maintenance; the elevator is part of the maintenance, even painting of the buildings.

They are in a state of decay, we should also ask for the money. But my primary purpose here is to even forestall the decay of these infrastructures

