Ajaokuta: FG moves to finalise payment of $496m settlement debt

The Federal Government has finalised plans to make the last payment in respect of the $496 million settlement debt for Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited. According to the details given yesterday by the Minister of Information and Culture, Mr. Lai Mohammed, the balance of $50 million will be paid to the creditor, Global Steel Industry, next month. Prior to the current disclosure, the Federal Government had paid $446 million and will by February make the final $50 million payment to complete the $496 million.

The completion of the payment will enhance the realisation of the Federal Government’s plan to concession the Ajaokuta Steel Company. According to the minister, while responding to recent claims made by the 2023 Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, Global Steel Industry took Nigeria to court, asking for $7 billion dollars and the case lingered for 12 years, which was later settled by the present administration by finally settling for $496 million. He added that the FG initially made a bulk payment of $250 million and agreed to pay the balance in five instalments. According to him, the FG is already in talks with companies, over a concession deal once the payment is made, he said, are ready to invest in the steel complex.

He said: “To date, we have paid a total of $446 million out of the $496 million. We will make the last payment of $50 million next month and Ajaokuta will revert fully to us – ending the shameful and failed concession by the administration in which Alhaji Atiku Abubakar served as the vice president.” According to Mohammed, the Chief Olusegun Obasanjo administration, in which Atiku served as a Vice-President, had agreed to a concession agreement with Global Steel Industry in 2004, but the deal failed to pull through, which, according to him, is why the Buhari administration agreed to the $496 million settlement.

Recall that the dispute followed the Federal Government’s revocation in 2008 of an agreement that handed control of the steelworks and the National Iron Ore Mining Company to Global Steel Holdings Limited, an Indian firm. In cancelling the deal, the Umar Yarádua administration said the terms of the concession at the time were not favourable to the country. “One of the major albatross on Ajaokuta was the concession that occurred under President Olusegun Obasanjo to Messers Global Steel Industries,” the Minister of Mining, Mr Plamilekan Adegbite, had said. “Things went sour and they took us to court. The court case went on for about 12 years, but thanks to a patriotic Nigerian lawyer in the UK who handled the case very effectively. “Global Steel came with a demand of $7 billion, but our lawyer was able to puncture holes in their case and in the end, they had to settle for $496 million. The judgement was favourable to Nigeria,” Mr Adegbite said. He said the COVID-19 deterred the current government’s plan to make Ajaokuta steel company functional before the end of 2022.

