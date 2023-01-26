Business

Ajaokuta: FG pays $446m, to complete $50m final payment next month – Minister

Posted on Author Success Nwogu

The Federal Government has already paid $446 million to Global Steel Industry, and will by February make the final $50 million payment to complete the $496 million settlement for Ajaokuta Steel Company settlement.

The completion of the payment will enhance the realisation of the Federal Government’s plan to concession the Ajaokuta Steel Company.

The Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, disclosed these in a statement on Thursday while responding to recent claims made by the 2023 Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar.

He explained that the Global Steel Industry took Nigeria to court, asking for $7 billion dollars and the case lingered for 12 years, which was later settled by the present administration which finally settled for $496 million.

He added FG initially made a bulk payment of $250 million and agreed to pay the balance in five instalments.

According to him, the FG is already in talks with companies over a concession deal once the payment is made, he said, are ready to invest in the steel complex.

He said: “To date, we have paid a total of 446 million dollars out of the 496 million dollars. We will make the last payment of 50 million dollars next month and Ajaokuta will revert fully to us – ending the shameful and failed concession by the administration in which Alhaji Atiku Abubakar served as the vice president.”

 

Our Reporters

