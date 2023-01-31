Ajaokuta: FG tasked over promised $50m debt payment

The pronouncement by the Federal Government that it will pay the final $50 million debt owed to Global Steel Industry to enable it concession the foremost Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited has aroused public concern. In a chat with New Telegraph on Sunday, a stakeholder in power and energy sector, Mr Eric Otojahi, advised the government against delaying the payment, saying the coming alive of the steel firm would be of immense benefit to the country.

He, therefore, called on the Federal Government to match action with words and ensure the completion of the payment and the realisation of the commencement of operations of the company. The Minister of Information and Culture, Mr Lai Mohammed, had said that the Federal Government would pay $50 million this February, being the last tranche payment of the $496 million settlement with Global Steel Industry. According to Otojahi, the implication of the minister’s pronouncement is that the Federal Government has already paid $446 million to Global Steel Industry for the settlement.

He stated that the full payment of the $496 million would enhance the realisation of plans to concession the company. Otojahi, who is Head of, Energy and Power Department, Punuka Attorneys and Solicitors, said Nigeria would benefit a lot when the steel company begins operation, adding that it will enhance backward integration as being championed and clamoured for by the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN).

He warned that the pronouncement of the Minister must not be a fluke but a real development, adding that if it is a real development, it would enhance Nigeria’s international reputation, financial transactions and credibility. Eric said: “The payment of that money is a good development that will be a springboard for the commencement of operations at Ajaokuta. But May I point out that a lot of these things boil down to sincerity?

The government should be sincere and ensure that whatever steps they take benefit the general masses through the economy. “There could be some instances, although the narrative is changing, where they make some of these pronouncements but in the long run, when you find out or make an in-depth search, you find out that they are policy statements but in actual fact, the payment has not been made. But we hope that they abide by the statement and make the necessary payments so that the Ajaokuta can kick off and we have the full benefit for the nation.

“If Ajaokuta comes on board, there is a lot for Nigeria to benefit. For the steel industry, you have the raw materials for a lot of the industries. The steel industry will serve several sub-industries, for instance, you have the metal sector; it will boost the metal sector. “It will also help our foreign exchange. We still import a lot of steel from abroad, even when we do not import the whole product, the major components are still imported. So it will help to boost the economy essentially.”

He added: “For industries, a lot of our iron or metals used in these industries are imported. The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has been calling for backward integration, it will promote that concept because we will use the materials we have locally to produce whatever we want to produce. That element or portion becomes very relevant to us because the forex that will be used to make that transaction in importing, that portion will reduce the cost of production and ultimately lead to a price drop over time.

“If Ajaokuta comes on board, it will lead to a lot of job creation. Job creation comes through the fact that a lot of the production units will be activated. You have these materials on the ground and a lot of companies that would want to use them can access them. We do a lot with iron and steel. Even with bolts and nuts. Bolts and nuts sales and purchases or trading are a massive business. “There is this Daide market in Abuja, if you go there and see where and how they sell bolts and nuts; it is a business that a lot of people are into.

I went there some time ago with a friend of mine, who does welding work, those things they sell them and make some profit like N10, N5 on each but they sell a lot of volumes a week and it is a lot of money. Ajaokuta will lead to a business boom in Nigeria.” According to him, the foreign exchange the country spends for its current steel imports, will then be conserved and used for other purposes.

He said this could help in stabilising Nigeria’s exchange rate. He also said many businesses would spring up and boom when Ajaokuta company starts operation. He explained that this will lead to massive employment generation, as well as an improved standard of living and better quality of life for Nigerians. He added that it will also reduce insecurity and other forms of crimes, as many people will be actively engaged and will not be available for crime or being recruited for violent and other criminal preoccupations. He also said that it would be a great boost to the auto industry as some of the raw materials used in car assembling will be sourced locally. He added that the cost of production will be reduced resulting in a reduction in the prices of the products, more turnover and greater profit for the car assembly or manufacturing companies.

