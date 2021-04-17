rotimi amaechi ameachi
Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano gas pipeline project ‘ll accelerate industrialisation –Amaechi

The Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, yesterday, said that the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano gas pipeline project, currently being undertaken by the Federal Government, would accelerate industrialisation process in the country. Amaechi made this statement while delivering a speech at the Warri railway station, Delta State, during the flag-off of Warri-Itakpe standard gauge rail line freight services.

He disclosed that the freight service was a partnership between Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), to move materials for the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano gas pipe project. Amaechi also pointed out that the freight services would hasten the completion of the gas pipeline project and improve the electricity supply for domestic and industrial usage in the country.

The Minister asserted that the project would boost the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and equally enhance the socio-economic development of the communities along the route, stressing that it was for the benefit of all Nigerians, irrespective of political affiliation. He further noted that it was the intention of the current administration to ensure that every part of the country was linked with standard gauge railway lines, saying that modernization of railway in Nigeria was not restricted to any geographical location in the country.

His words: “we are here today to flag-off commercial freight services on the standard gauge route that was abandoned for over thirty (30) years but rehabilitated by this Administration and put into operation. “This laudable achievement will definitely boost the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and equally enhance the socio-economic development of the communities along the route. The project is for the benefit of these communities and Nigeria generally, irrespective of political affiliation. “The modernization of railway in Nigeria is not confined or restricted to any geographical location in the country. It is the intention of this present administration to ensure that every part of the country is linked with standard gauge railway lines.

