Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano gas pipeline project’ll accelerate industrialization – Amaechi

*Flags off Warri-Itakpe rail freight services

The Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, Friday, said that the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano gas pipeline project currently being undertaken by the Federal Government, would accelerate industrialization process in the country.

Amaechi made this statement while delivering a speech at the Warri Railway Station, Delta State, during the flag-off of the Warri-Itakpe standard gauge rail line freight services.

He disclosed that the freight service was a partnership between Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), to move materials for the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano gas pipeline project.

Amaechi also pointed out that the freight services would hasten the completion of the project and improve the electricity supply for domestic and industrial usage in the country.

The Minister asserted that the project would boost the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and equally enhance the socio-economic development of the communities living along the route, stressing that it was for the benefit of all Nigerians, irrespective of political affiliation.

Like this: Like Loading...