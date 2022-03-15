Ajasin University inaugurates Business School to train entrepreneurs

Almost 20 years after its inception, the management of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), Ondo State, has established a Business School to train the government and non-government agencies on the new methods of doing business in more competitive ways.

As part of efforts to shore up the revenue base of the university and train entrepreneurs on the modern and competitive ways of doing business, the institution established the Business School in Akure, the state capital.

The Business School, christened AAUA Business School, according to the university, is to provide training to business concerns, who want to offer additional skills to their members of staff, as well as graduates and government agencies that require new skills of doing government businesses.

Following the establishment of the school, the state Governor and Visitor to the university, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) directed the Head of Service (HoS) of the state, Mr. Niran Adeyemo to compile a list of “intellectually sound civil servants” to be trained at the Business School.

This is as the university’s Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Dr. Tunji Abayomi, said that the Business School has redefined the activities of the university as a modern centre of excellence.

According to him, the structure of the school is well-ventilated with modern facilities that comprise 14 lecture halls, 14 office spaces, an ICT hall, a large conference Room, six store rooms, huge number of conveniences, and other modern amenities.

Abayomi, however, noted that the edifice has enough parking and recreation space up front, and also a quantum of space at the back for future expansion, adding that the building is wholly-funded through the university’s capital allocation.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Olugbenga Ige said the facility would train and produce personnel for the commercial and corporate sector globally for the 21st Century needs

