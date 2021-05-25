Ajasin Varsity partners colleges to award degrees

Some two government-approved Colleges of Education have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), Ondo State, to award Bachelor Degrees in Education, under the affiliation of the university.

The two affiliated colleges are Mufutau Lanihun College of Education, Ibadan in Oyo State, and City College of Education, Mararaba, Nasarawa State. While signing of the MoU, the Acting Provost of Mufutau Lanihun College of Education, Dr. Abiodun Gbolagade, and his counterpart for the City College of Education, Mr. Nkereuwem Edet promised to sustain the high standard of academic programmes of the university.

They also pledged their readiness not to leave any stone unturned in order to sustain the loftier heights of AAUA as the Best State University and the number nine best universities in the country.

“We promise to adhere to the terms of the agreement and ensure that our facilities and staff meet the requirements of the university, the duo said. Earlier, the Acting Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Olugbenga Ige cautioned that the university would not hesitate to revoke or terminate the agreement whenever either of the two colleges compromised any of the conditions attached to the agreement or found to fall short of the quality of facilities needed to ensure quality learning that would lead to award of degrees of the ivory tower.

He further noted that AAUA would not merely approve any affiliation without being satisfied that such college(s) seeking affiliation with it would be up to the task in terms of personnel and physical infrastructure.

The Vice-Chancellor added the university usually sends out verification teams to ascertain the level of preparedness of the intended affiliate campus to quality learning and how conducive is the learning environment. Ige said: “Several institutions have come forward with this kind of proposal,

but were rejected because we sent fact-finding teams to their campuses and found out that their structures and teaching staff do not meet our high standards. We shall visit your campuses from time to time to verify things and keep you on your toes.

Again, we shall not hesitate to terminate this agreement if you were found to go against our rules or fail to meet our high standard.

Like this: Like Loading...