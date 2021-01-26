Ajasin varsity pledges support for staff welfare

…as Acting VC gets tenure extension

The management of the Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), Ondo State, has pledged its readiness to continue to support the aspirations of all staff cooperative societies in the institution towards attaining their stated objectives.

The Acting Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Olugbenga Ige made the pledge during the 15th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Academic Staff Cooperative Multipurpose Society, where he was the guest of honour.

Meanwhile, Ondo State Governor and Visitor to the university, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN) has approved the extension of the tenure of the Acting Vice-Chancellor for another six months with effect from Thursday, January 7, 2021.

The Chief Press Secretary, Oluwasegun Ajiboye, in a statement, said the extension followed the expiration of Prof. Ige’s second six-month tenure as the Vice- Chancellor of the state-owned university in acting capacity.

According to the statement, during the six-month period necessary machinery would have been put in motion for the appointment of a substantive Vice- Chancellor for the institution. Ige was first appointed on January 6, 2020, as Acting Vice- Chancellor for a period of six months, and his appointment was extended for another six months on July 6, which expired on January 6, 2021.

While thanking the governor for renewing his acting appointment, he promised to take the institution to greater heights and make it globally competitive. Ige, who was represented at the Cooperative Society’s AGM by the Director of Academic Planning, Prof. Benson Akinnawonu, however, noted that cooperative societies played critical roles in the material and general welfare of members, and thus the university would continue to support them to do more.

He said: “I congratulate the society for its commitment, prudence and understanding so far with the management. The challenge posed by non-release of deductions is not deliberate, as the university is not leaving any stone unturned towards resolving this problem.

“And indeed, I am optimistic that by the grace of God, we will all have reasons to smile very soon.”

He, therefore, urged the leadership of the society to sustain the regime of transparency and accountability attested to by cooperators, even as he further commended the Dr. Adedayo Afe-led Executive Committee for the numerous roles played by the society to ameliorate the challenges faced by members during the COVID-19 lockdown.

In his remarks, the President of the Society, Dr. Adedayo Afe, explained that AGM provided a platform for the Executive Committee to render account of its stewardship for the last financial year, and for members to assess its performance in the financial year under review.

