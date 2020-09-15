Education

Ajasin Varsity restates commitment to quality delivery

The latest Webometrics Ranking of Universities globally has rated Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State as the best state university in Nigeria for a second successive year.

 

According to the institution, in the just released 2020 ranking table, the Webometrics Ranking, which again rated the university as the Best State University and the 10th among universities in the country, also placed the university, named after the Second Republic Governor of the state, the Late Chief Michael Adekunle Ajasin, the Best State University in Nigeria in the last year’s edition.

 

Based on the new rating, the university, which was rated the 3048th university globally in 2019 is now rated the 2876th out of over 29,388 institutions ranked globally.

 

Webometrics is a ranking system for the world’s universities based on a composite indicator that takes into account both the volume of the Web contents (number of web pages and files) as well as the visibility and impact of these web publications according to the number of external links (site citations) they received.

 

The Principal Assistant Registrar, Information and Protocol, and Head of AAUA Radio 90.3 FM, Mr. Victor Akinpelumi, in a statement, noted that the university was not surprised by the rating, saying: “This is the fourth time in recent years that AAUA has achieved this feat.

 

This year’s edition is more cheering because we have leaped globally.” The statement added: “We are delighted that despite the obvious challenges being faced by the university, it has achieved this remarkable feat.

 

This is a proof to the commitment of every arm of the university and the resolve of the Prof. Olugbenga Ige-led management to take the institution to greater heights despite the challenges.

 

“We thank all stakeholders in the university project, including members of staff and students, without whom this heartwarming feat would not have been possible.

 

“As a university, we will continue to put in place policies that would sustain this achievement and encourage hard work and promote the university’s goals of teaching, research and community service.”

