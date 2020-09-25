Ajayi happy to fire Al-Ahly back to winning ways

Former Nigeria’s Under 23 and Al-Ahly striker, Junior Ajayi scored in his club 3-0 beating of lowly rated Al Masr in the Egyptian Premier League on Wednesday night. The Egyptian giants needed six minutes to open the scoring, with central midfielder Amr El- Sulaya converting a penalty after veteran winger Walid Soliman was tripped by the keeper. Mahmoud Kahraba, who made a rare start, doubled Ahly’s lead in the 57th minute when a miscued shot from Nigeria’s Super Eagles striker Junior Ajayi found him to slot home from close range. Ajayi turned to scored in the 73rd minute, netting from almost the halfway line with a first-time effort after the keeper rushed out to poorly clear a long ball before being caught off position. Ajayi has scored five goals for Al-Ahly who is among the top contenders for the league title this season. Al-Ahly now have 76 points in 29 matches with 5 games to end the league season.
Related Articles
Why 2020 WAEC’ll record mass failure, by director
Director of Theresa Montessori Secondary School, Afikpo in Afikpo North local government area of Ebonyi State, Ezeali Igwilo, has predicted that the country would record mass failure in the on-going West African Examination Council (WAEC) following coronavirus pandemic which put academic activities on hold before the commencement of the examination. Igwilo, who was reacting […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases hit 54,008 as NCDC confirms 143 new infections
Nigeria now has 54,008 confirmed cases of the COVID-19, with 143 new cases recorded on Monday night According to a tweet from the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), 41,638 patients have now been discharged, with 1,013 patients dying from the virus. The tweet revealed that Plateau State had the highest number of infections […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Experts: Why rape of minors is increasing
As gender-based violence appears to be on the rise in the country, particularly the rape of minors, experts have blamed the trend on several factors including the psychological state of mind of predators attracting them to the weak and vulnerable, ineptitude to initiate social relationships with adults, among others. Among those who highlighted why […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)