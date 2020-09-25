Ajayi happy to fire Al-Ahly back to winning ways

Former Nigeria’s Under 23 and Al-Ahly striker, Junior Ajayi scored in his club 3-0 beating of lowly rated Al Masr in the Egyptian Premier League on Wednesday night. The Egyptian giants needed six minutes to open the scoring, with central midfielder Amr El- Sulaya converting a penalty after veteran winger Walid Soliman was tripped by the keeper. Mahmoud Kahraba, who made a rare start, doubled Ahly’s lead in the 57th minute when a miscued shot from Nigeria’s Super Eagles striker Junior Ajayi found him to slot home from close range. Ajayi turned to scored in the 73rd minute, netting from almost the halfway line with a first-time effort after the keeper rushed out to poorly clear a long ball before being caught off position. Ajayi has scored five goals for Al-Ahly who is among the top contenders for the league title this season. Al-Ahly now have 76 points in 29 matches with 5 games to end the league season.

