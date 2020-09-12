Ajayi: I’m the most qualified to govern Ondo

The Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi, yesterday chided Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for using uncouth language on him during an interview with a national television station. Also, Ajayi said he is well qualified for the position of governor contrary to the position of Governor Akeredolu having served as a ward chairman, supervisory councillor, elected chairman of a local government, house of representative and deputy governor. Ajayi said Akeredolu’s position that he is unfit for the office of governor is a sad reflection of Akeredolu’s character as he lacks respect for the citizens of the state including its traditional rulers.

Akeredolu had on the television programme said his deputy, who is the candidate of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), was not fit and proper to govern the state. But Ajayi in the statement by his Media Adviser, Mr. Allen Sowore, said recent utterances of the governor have exposed his true character as someone suffering from “verbal diarrhea”. The Deputy Governor in the statement said: “Mr. Governor’s reckless gaffe is a continuation of his fruitless and sterile efforts to demean the constitutionally-established office of the Deputy Governor and his person.”

