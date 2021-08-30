Ajayi: Nigeria is underutilising its forest potential for economic growth

Babatunde Ajayi is a professor of Wood Products and Bioresources Technology in the Department of Forestry and Wood Technology, Federal University of Technology, Akure (FUTA), Ondo State. In this interview with ADEWUMI ADEMIJU, the academia speaks on the rate forestry endowment is being downplayed at this critical period the country is struggling for economic restoration and other issues

Desertification has been a critical global issue. How do you think this can be handled in Nigeria? When I was growing up as a student of forestry, I toured the Shelter Belt Project from Sokoto to Maiduguri where trees were planted along the road to check desert encroachment. I don’t think those trees are there now. The best way to stop desertification is to plant trees. The reason why we are having so many environmental problems is because of the destruction of emergent and lower strata trees. As a result, when rain falls, it touches the soil and when it becomes saturated, then flooding will occur. The trees and animals also store water, but all these have been destroyed. What we now have is what we called a Cake soil that cannot hold water. The volume of water keep rising, giving rise to erosion and flooding. Then, the idea of bush burning and deforestation should be discouraged. Today, we have more carbon dioxide in our atmosphere than oxygen. This accounted for why we have the greenhouse effect and all manners of dangers of disease outbreak (emergence of COVID-19 and delta variants) apart from environmental crisis. Can the instrumentality of laws be used to check some of these environmental problems? Yes, we can. Those who are flouting forestry and environmental laws should be dealt with. Like I had earlier said, what we are getting now is government playing politics with the forests. They have abandoned forest laws. If they arrest anyone, government officials will quickly release him, because of politics. The culprits are no longer being punished. Government was the entity that established the laws and also breaking them, this is the problem. In Ekiti, Ondo, Osun and other states, people are working in protected zones in forest reserves despite that going there was prohibited. Some of these reserves were even being allocated to farmers to plant arable crops rather than allowing the trees to live in perpetuity. This is where government should tap the knowledge of academia on how best to implement our laws, so that Nigeria can derive the best economic and social gains from our forest potentials. Law is made for lawless individuals, irrespective of your position, you are bound to submit to the law. As an expert, how do you assess government’s policies in forestry sub-sector? If you check the books properly, government has good policy for the management and conservation of forest products and biodiversity vis-a-vis the animals, insects and edaphic organisms in the forests. But sad enough, there is lack of appropriate implementation for the preservation and conservation of forest resources. The lack of implementation of some of these policies has been allowing illegal activities, thereby affecting the functionalities of these policies. If we have good policies, our forest and woods will be used optimally, while fruits and other products can be appropriately channeled for sustainable growth and economic expansion, ending poverty and hunger, enhancing human well-being and building resilience. The best way out of this remains that, our governments should take proactive approaches and must look back to regulate every activities in the forests by enforcing appropriate tools and forestry laws. Good policies and implementation will ensure that we have a forests that can add values to our social, environment and economic growth, food security, prosperity, mitigate climate change, now that the present government is pursuing diversification in forest sector for great change, in order to break away from sole reliance on crude oil. I am of that view that our forests must be well focused so that we can maximise our gains from the vast and enormous forest potential we have across our nation. What are the potential the forests can offer? There are many benefits that are derived by human from the forests. Forests provides shelter and home for wild animals, birds, insects and soil fauna. It aids the ecological process of regulating predation by providing hiding place so prey can hide from predators or predators can hide and ambush their prey. Forests also provide nests for birds to lay eggs. Forest provide a wide range of economic and social benefits including contributions to national economy through employment, processing and trade of forest products, including non-timber forest products; provision of energy and investments in the forest sector. Forest host and protect cultural, spiritual site and provide opportunities for recreation and cultural enrichment. Forests purify the atmosphere, regulate shelter and filter water supply, mitigate floods and erosion, serve as wind break, sustain biodiversity and genetic resources. Aside from provision of medicinal leaves, roots and herbs for improved human health, staying in the forest environment boosts the immune system, lowers blood pressure, reduces mental stress, improves mood, and accelerates recuperation from surgery or illness. As an academia, what role do you think the universities can play to ensure that environments are protected and forest potential are well utilised? As academia, we have sold our lives into lecturing, research and community services. We conduct research for our institutions, governments and private organisations for the growth of the economy. There are so many research in some of our universities that are lying there untapped and these could have been of tremendous benefits to our economy if they have been applied on the management of our forest. In FUTA here where I work, there are so many research we have carried out in the separtment of forestry and wood technology, but we have no robust relationship with our host State -Ondo, and the nation at large, despite that the state has huge economic potentials in the subsector. I believe that some of our research ought to be put into use. We are supposed to be partners in progress for sustainable development of our nation. We have on our archives research on how best to use the wood products and forest biodiversity to turn around our economy and better ways of managing our forests in line with best global practices. Another major role of the universities is the training of man power in organisation and management of forest resources. Sensitization of the general public through seminar and workshop are also being done. Universities also put in resources to discharge community services such as technical training for indigenous people, consultancy and establishment of pilot project for studies. Talk about your research and how it could benefit Nigeria if adopted? My research focuses on the use of conventional biomaterials (wood) and non-conventional biomaterials from agricultural wastes, common weeds, waste paper and other wastes prevalent in the world environment to produce value-added panel products using Portland cement, recycled plastic, car battery case and/or pozzolan as binder, through the application of developed simple, innovative and adaptable technologies in the manufacturing processes. Output from these research is capable of converting waste materials (biological and non-biological) to value added panel products; curbing environmental pollution and siltation of water ways; promoting sustainable use of natural resources; increasing prosperity through sales of wastes material; restoring economic mother trees for seed production; protecting edaphic resources against caking of the soil; and conserving bio-diversity. The menace of poverty, hunger and environmental degradation can be mitigated with the production and utilization of these nature friendly value added construction panels. These panel products can conveniently stand as alternatives for wood products to meet the demand for sustainable construction materials for core and low cost housing in rural and urban areas

