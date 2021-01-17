Ajayi on target as WBA defeat Wolves in EPL

Super Eagles defender, Semi Ajayi, was on target in West Bromwich Albion’s away win against Wolverhampton Wanderers in one of the English Premier League games played Saturday.

Ajayi scored the equaliser after the home team had taken a 2-1 lead in the game with goals from Fabio Silva and Wily Boly in the first half. The former Arsenal football club of England star continues his impressive run of form for the Baggies, as he scored a beautiful header to guide his team to a deserved away victory over out of form Wolves.

Matheus Pereira opened scoring for the away team via a spot kick in the 8th minute, while Fabio Silva equalized for the home team in the 38th minute after receiving an assist from Willy Boly, before Wily Boly scored in the 43rd minute to end the first half 2-1. Ajayi scored a beautiful header in the 52nd minute through an assist from Kyle Bartley, before Matheus Pereira scored the last goal of the game in the 56th minute through another penalty to end the match 3-2 in favour of the away team.

Semi Ajayi was outstanding for the away team, and his excellent performance made him last the whole duration on the pitch. With Ajayi’s goal against Wolverhampton Wanderers, the defender has now scored three goals under the Baggies’ new coach Sam Allardyce.

Despite the victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux Stadium, West Bromwich Albion are still sitting in the 19th spot of the English Premier League table with 11 points from 18 matches played

Like this: Like Loading...