Ajayi set to become NPFL Brand Ambassador

One of the topmost journalists in the country, who recently moved to Canada, Wale Ajayi, is set to become Nigeria Professional Football League Brand Ambassador in North America.

It was reported that the main motive behind the appointment was to market the league across the world especially in the North America.

While trying to confirm the rumour from Ajayi, he said the news is not far from the truth as they are already working on taking the brand to Canada as a start.

“We have started with the promos and more of those will be out in the coming days,” he said.

“I have started talking to friends on how to open an office here where we can conveniently sell our league to the world.

“We are also looking at exporting Nigerian young football talents to the Canadian amateur league and hopefully the MLS.”

