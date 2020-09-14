Ajayi to Akeredolu: Ondo electorate not for highest bidder

Deputy Governor of Ondo State and candidate of Zenith Labour Party (ZLP)in the October 10 governorship election, Hon Agboola Ajayi has dismissed Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredou and his All Progressives Congress (APC) that the residents would Rivbe swayed by moneybags and cast their votes against their conscience.

Besides, he faulted a claim by APC that the campaign of the party could not take off because of lack of fund. Ajayi said in a statement said the people of the state would not vote for a party and candidate with fattest purse but the man who was actually after their welfare in his heart.

According to Ajayi, APC had in a sponsored story on social media said the campaign of the Deputy Governor and that of ZLP could not take off because of lack of fund.

But the Deputy Governor in a statement by his Media Adviser, Mr. Allen Sowore, said the sponsored write-up which was meant to discourage his teeming supporters, the ZLP and the people of the state would not guarantee victory for the ruling APC in the forthcoming election.

Ajayi said: “The greatest resources required in a democratic adventure like this are: clear sense of mission, grace of God and the unalloyed support and goodwill of the people. Interestingly, the Deputy Governor and candidate of the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP), Agboola Ajayi has these critical ingredients at his disposal in abundance.

“The Agboola Ajayi/ Gboye Adegbenro campaign and Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) wish to reassure our teeming supporters, followers and particularly the electorates in Ondo State that all logistics, strategies and resources required to win the October 10 governorship election in favour of the People’s Agenda are available and will be deployed without hindrance.

“The All Progressives Congress in Ondo State and Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, have become so desperate because of the imminent defeat staring at them.

