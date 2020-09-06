Sports

Ajibade Babalade’s death, untimely, painful –3SC laments

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

England Ibadan Hit by the untimely death of one of their former player, the entire Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan family is mourning the departure to a journey of no return of its Team Manager, Ajibade Babalade who passed on at 48 on Friday

 

. The club described the news of his death as shocking and unbelievable, adding that: “The exit of Ajibade is untimely and too painful for us, considering the fact that he was bubbling with life before the sad development occurred.

 

“Kunde contributed his own quota to making Shooting Stars a team to reckon with both in Nigeria and the continent of Africa. We recall his contributions during the 1996 campaign in the African Champions Cup where he scored a great goal in the first leg of the final match against Zamalek of Egypt in Ibadan.

 

“We cannot also forget his role in  helping the team gain promotion to the topflight in 2003, displaying a high level of commitment on the pitch, alongside Dimeji Lawal, in the midst of young players. “He was named the club’s Team Manager in 2017, a position he adequately held before his exit from the club.

 

This is a monumental loss, not only to Shooting Stars but to the entire football fraternity in Nigeria. “We pray that God grants him eternal rest and give his family the fortitude to bear this heavy loss,” the Club said through its Media Office, Tosin Omojola in a release made available to Sunday Telegraph in Ibadan yesterday.

 

Meanwhile, the General Manager of 3SC, Rasheed Balogun,  e. found it hard to speak when the news of Babalade’s death was broken to him. He said: “I am dumbfounded; I don’t know what to say because I can’t understand this.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Solskjaer hits back at Lampard over VAR narrative

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hit back at Frank Lampard after his Chelsea counterpart suggested Video Assistant Referees (VAR) have favoured them this season.   Lampard said Manchester United benefited from contentious VAR decisions and poor on-pitch decisions.   He commenting on how a “clear and obvious decision” went their way on Thursday […]
Sports

Mikel joins Stoke on free transfer

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Retired Super Eagles captain, Mikel Obi, has joined Championship side, Stoke City, on a free transfer after terminating his contract with Turkish Super Lig side, Trabzonspor.   Mikel will be returning to England for the third time after playing for Chelsea and Middlesbrough in the past.   Mikel, 33, won an array of honours during […]
Sports

EPL: Sheffield stun Chelsea to move into top six

Posted on Author Reporter

Sheffield United continued their push for European qualification as they moved into the Premier League’s top six with a convincing win over in-form Chelsea at Bramall Lane. David McGoldrick’s first Premier League goal opened the scoring, pouncing after Kepa Arrizabalaga had saved brilliantly from a deflected Oli McBurnie shot in the 18th minute. Chelsea’s defence […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: