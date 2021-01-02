Sports

Ajibade joins Atletico Madrid

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Rasheedat Ajibade has joined former Spanish champions Atletico Madrid on a two-year deal from Norwegian outfit Avaldsnes. Ajibade arrived at the Spanish club – her second move in Europe – after her contract with Avaldsnes ran out in December 2020.

The Nigeria international joined Avaldsnes Idrettssenter on a two-year deal from Nigerian side Robo Queens in December 2018, helping them to a fifth-place finish, scoring five goals in 2019. The 21-year-old went on to establish herself in Thomas Dahle’s ladies side with eight goals from 18 games and made the Toppserien Team of the Week eight times as they bagged bronze. On completing Las Rojiblancas switch, the striker expressed joy over the move to Spain and is eager to hit the ground running in the coming days with the Madridbased outfit. “It is a great privilege and an opportunity to be here,” Ajibade told the club website.

“I am excited to be a part of this team and I hope that together we achieve success. It is a great step in my career and a great challenge for me and I am ready to give it my all. “I am a versatile, versatile, energetic and hard-working player.

I tell the Atléticos that I’m going to do my best so that they and the team can feel proud.” Her move to Atletico will see her become the second Nigeria to play for the Spanish giants after Francisca Ordega’s loan spell in 2017. Her arrival increases Nigerians in the Spanish topflight to six after Eibar’s Charity Adule, Barcelona’s Asisat Oshoala, Sevilla’s Toni Payne, Madrid CFF duo Rita Chikwelu and Chidinma Okeke. She is expected to make her debut for Atletico, who are third on the log when they host Rayo Vallecano in their next clash on January 6.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Osimhen celebrates Napoli debut goal with #EndSARS banner

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen, finally broke his goal duck for Napoli and celebrated the strike with a #EndSARS banner. Osimhen joined Napoli from Lille during the transfer window and despite playing well in the last two games; he was unable to get on the scoresheet until the 4-1 defeat of Atalanta on Saturday.   […]
Sports

Coronavirus: Fans to return to Premier League ground for first time since lockdown

Posted on Author Reporter

  Fans will be allowed back into a Premier League ground for the first time since lockdown this weekend as part of the government’s latest pilot scheme. A total of 2,500 supporters will be allowed into Brighton’s Amex on a socially-distanced basis for their friendly with Chelsea on Saturday. Fans will also be allowed to go […]
Sports

EPL: Rashford double as Man Utd beat Blades

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Aston Villa, Burnley draw Marcus Rashford scored twice as Manchester United came from a goal down to beat winless Sheffield United and move up to sixth in the Premier League. David McGoldrick pounced on a Dean Henderson mistake with five minutes gone, but Rashford lashed in to level and Anthony Martial put them ahead. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica