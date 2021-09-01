Ajiboye resumes as TRCN Registrar

…pledges to pursue teachers welfare

The Registrar of Teachers Registration Council (TRCN), Prof. Josiah Ajiboye on Wednesday assumed duties for a final tenure of five years, with a promise to pursue the implementation of policies that would enhance teachers welfare in the country.

At a rousing welcome by staff of the TRCN on Wednesday, following his reappointment by President Muhammadu Buhari, Prof. Ajiboye noted that his major focus would be on teachers professionalism and welfare, to ensure Nigerian teachers were well rewarded.

While disclosing that some of the approvals made by President Buhari for the welfare of Nigerian teachers have already begun, Ajiboye maintained that efforts would not be spared to ensure full implementation of the remaining approvals.

He said: “We are not going to rest on our oars; we will double our efforts to make sure that we take TRCN to greater heights.

“Actually, the major focus this time around, will be on the welfare and teacher professionalism that we have been focusing; but more importantly, on teachers welfare.

“We left off at the point of addressing the issue of teachers welfare in Nigeria, which Mr President assented to. We are going to move further from that to make sure that Nigerian Teachers are placed very well and are highly rewarded.”

On the expectations of the Nigerian Union of Teachers (NUT), he said the union expects him to come and finish a full implementation of the welfare programmes approved by Mr President, adding that his last tenure would focus on teacher professionalism, especially the issue of technology in driving teaching and learning.

